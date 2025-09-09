Việt Nam exports additional 340,000 doses of ASF vaccine to Philippines

HÀ NỘI — The AVAC Việt Nam JSC exported its second batch of African swine fever (ASF) vaccine, AVAC ASF LIVE, comprising 340,000 doses, to the Philippines early on Tuesday.

Nguyễn Văn Diệp, General Director of AVAC Việt Nam, said the Philippines had already imported 460,000 doses and found the vaccine to be highly safe and effective. The latest order of 340,000 doses, he noted, reflects the country’s continued confidence in AVAC ASF LIVE.

The company has maintained regular contact with its Philippine partners and directly reported on the vaccine’s use to the Philippine Department of Agriculture, he added.

In the Philippines, the vaccine is still undergoing registration and close monitoring by the department, meaning its circulation remains more restricted than in Việt Nam. It has been assessed as safe and effective by Philippine regulators, and wider rollout will require national approval and supervision.

Beyond the Philippines, AVAC is also targeting other markets such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Laos, Cambodia, and several African countries, with registration processes underway in India, Malaysia, Nepal and Myanmar.

In Việt Nam, AVAC ASF LIVE has been widely used, with more than four million doses supplied and receiving positive feedback from major livestock farms. The company currently holds around one point five million doses in stock.

Việt Nam has recently detected a new ASF variant, a hybrid of Type one and Type two. While the current vaccine provides effective protection against Type two, it is less effective against the hybrid strain. AVAC is developing a new vaccine to address this challenge, with registration expected in 2026. Although vaccine development lags behind viral mutation, it remains the most effective tool for disease prevention.

To better serve medium- and small-scale farms, AVAC plans to launch a new packaging format in September 2025, offering five-dose vials to ensure convenience, cost savings, and reduced waste.

Nguyễn Thị Hương, Chairwoman of the Việt Nam Veterinary Association, said the event underscored three key values: science and technology, socio-economic benefits, and international cooperation. Having previously led a vaccine production and export business, she noted that the Philippines’ second import demonstrated both proven efficacy and trust in the Vietnamese-produced ASF vaccine.

According to Hương, safe livestock production depends on two critical measures: biosecurity and vaccination. While large enterprises are well-positioned to adopt biosecurity practices, vaccination is seen as the most practical solution for smallholder farms. Traditionally, outbreaks in animal husbandry have been handled through isolation and culling, posing significant risks to the industry. For diseases without specific treatments, vaccination is all the more essential. — VNS