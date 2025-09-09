Vietnam Automation Centre of Excellence opens in HCM City

HCM CITY — German digital and deep tech solutions consultancy Gradion on Monday officially inaugurated the Vietnam Automation Centre of Excellence (ACE) in Bình Dương Ward of HCM City, aiming at accelerating the application of robotics, AI, and automation, contributing to the realisation of Việt Nam’s industrial digital transformation strategy.

ACE is first-of-its-kind in southern Việt Nam and was established to support manufacturers in accessing, testing, and deploying automation and artificial intelligence solutions in real-world operations.

Accordingly, ACE will become a platform that connects factories, robotics providers, and technology companies, thereby driving automation and digital transformation across Việt Nam’s industrial landscape.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Kiên Nguyễn, head of Industry Solutions at Gradion, the operator of ACE, shared: “This is a significant milestone in promoting and supporting the automation journey of businesses. It reflects our long-term commitment to advancing automation in Việt Nam. ACE will serve as a pioneering platform with an open ecosystem, acting as a bridge between factories, robotics providers, and system integrators to deploy advanced solutions. In doing so, we also stand alongside the Vietnamese Government and enterprises on the path toward more sustainable industrial development.”

With its mission to drive Industry 4.0 from practical foundations, ACE is expected to play a leading role in ushering Vietnamese enterprises into the era of modern manufacturing.

For years, boosting production capacity while reducing reliance on manual labour has remained a critical challenge for Việt Nam’s industry. In reality, many factories still operate manually, while the supply of skilled labour is becoming increasingly scarce.

Currently, up to 53 per cent of domestic enterprises face difficulties in recruiting highly skilled workers. Moreover, rising FDI inflows into Việt Nam’s industrial sectors have further intensified the shortage of skilled labour. This opens up a significant opportunity for businesses to invest in automation and digital transformation, optimising resources and streamlining production lines.

In addition, to meet global standards and adapt to new international trade barriers, enterprises are compelled to adopt modern, automated, and sustainable production processes.

The launch of ACE also comes as Việt Nam enters a critical stage of accelerating digital transformation, innovation, and the development of core technologies. ACE aligns with and supports the strategic direction outlined in Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW (December 22, 2024) and Resolution No. 59-NQ/TW (January 24, 2025) of the Politburo, which emphasises science, technology development, and international integration.

The centre can be considered one of the “first building blocks” in bringing automation, AI, and smart manufacturing into industrial life. — VNS