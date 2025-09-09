Việt Nam's top taxpayers power economy with hefty contributions

HÀ NỘI — Major corporations and banks took centre stage on Tuesday morning as the largest tax contributors in Việt Nam, underscoring their vital role in shaping the country’s economic landscape.

Organised by financial news channel CafeF, the event highlighted the impressive financial commitments made by these enterprises, demonstrating their significant impact on the national budget.

The VNTAX 200 list, showcasing the top 200 companies contributing the most to Việt Nam’s budget in 2025 based on actual 2024 contributions, was unveiled alongside the PRIVATE 100 list. Collectively, the VNTAX 200 accounted for VNĐ794 trillion.

Among the honourees, ten companies stood out for their exceptional tax payments, totalling approximately VNĐ362 trillion (US$15 billion), representing 45 per cent of total contributions from the top 200.

The top ten included four State-owned enterprises – Petrovietnam, Viettel, Petrolimex and Vinacomin; four foreign direct investment firms – Heineken, NSRP, Toyota and Vietsovpetro; and two private companies – Vingroup and THACO. Each contributed more than VNĐ20 trillion.

Leading the charge was Petrovietnam with an extraordinary VNĐ77.4 trillion, followed closely by Vingroup with VNĐ56.2 trillion.

In addition to these large corporations, banks also played a significant role in the financial landscape.

Agribank, the State-owned bank, stood out with its substantial tax contribution of nearly VNĐ9.2 trillion in 2024, marking a remarkable 77 per cent increase from the previous year. This figure is projected to exceed VNĐ10 trillion in 2025, solidifying Agribank’s leadership in providing financial support for economic and social development, particularly in rural areas.

Techcombank led the private banking sector with a tax contribution of VNĐ6.78 trillion, showcasing its commitment to sustainable development and social responsibility.

HDBank also made headlines by doubling its previous contributions to over VNĐ6 trillion, while other notable banks included VPBank, which contributed more than VNĐ5.8 trillion and ACB with over VNĐ5.5 trillion.

Director of CafeF Phạm Quang Minh emphasised the importance of these businesses in achieving Việt Nam’s economic goals, particularly as the country exceeded its budget revenue targets in 2024, with total State budget revenues surpassing VNĐ2 trillion.

The recognition of these firms not only celebrates their financial contributions but also underscores their commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainable growth. — BIZHUB/VNS