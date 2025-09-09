Politics & Law
Vietjet flying high with Indian aviation award

September 09, 2025 - 14:44
Vietjet is the only foreign airline to be named this year, alongside many leading Indian brands, in the event organised by the Times of India Group.

   

Indian passengers flying with Vietjet. — Photo courtesy of the airline

NEW DELHI — Vietjet has soared to new heights after winning the 'Excellence in Aviation Services & Customer Experience' award at the ET Leadership Excellence Awards 2025, one of India’s most prestigious honours.

The award recognises industry-leading businesses with outstanding performance, achievements in service development and innovation and a positive impact on their sector and community.

Vietjet is the only foreign airline to be named this year, joining many leading Indian brands at the event organised by the Times of India Group.

Since launching its first direct flight to India in 2019, Vietjet has expanded its operations to serve more than 1.8 million passengers in the market. The airline now operates 10 direct routes linking Hà Nội, HCM City and Đà Nẵng with major Indian cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, offering 88 flights per week.

Vietjet has won over Indian travellers with four fare classes, major promotional campaigns and tailored inflight experiences, including vegetarian and Halal meal options, onboard yoga sessions and celebrations of Indian festivals such as Diwali and Holi.

The airline has also accelerated its digital transformation with multi-platform booking (website, app, OTA), PayU e-wallet payment, the SkyJoy membership programme and the AI Amy assistant to optimise customer experience.

Vietjet said it will continue to expand its international flight network, strengthening connectivity between Việt Nam, India and the world, thereby creating more opportunities for travel and tourism

Joining the bustling atmosphere of Double Day 9/9, Vietjet is offering passengers thousands of domestic and international tickets with discounts of up to 99 per cent (excluding taxes and fees) along with an additional 20kg of complimentary checked baggage on international routes.

From midnight to 11pm on September 9, passengers applying the code SUPERSALE99 when booking tickets on the official www.vietjetair.com website and the Vietjet Air mobile app will enjoy discounts. This special promotion applies to all Vietjet domestic and international routes, with travel periods from October 1 to May 27, 2026.

In addition, from September 10 to 23, Vietjet will offer a promotion of 20kg of free checked baggage for passengers purchasing Eco tickets for international flights. — VNS

