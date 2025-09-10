PM directs stronger measures to boost rice production, export

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Tuesday signed an official dispatch ordering ministries, agencies and localities to step up measures to promote rice production and export while ensuring domestic market stability.

The dispatch noted that in 2025, global developments have adversely affected economic recovery and growth, directly impacting global food production and trade, including rice.

To stabilise the rice market and seize export opportunities, the PM asked the Ministers of Agriculture and Environment, Industry and Trade, Finance and Foreign Affairs, along with provincial and municipal leaders, to urgently implement coordinated solutions.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade was tasked with diversifying export markets and organising trade promotion programmes to maintain traditional buyers while expanding into new potential markets.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment was tasked with enhancing institutional policies that support specialised rice-growing regions, promote research and development for high-yield, high-quality rice varieties, and bolster the branding of "Vietnam Rice." The ministry will also develop key infrastructure such as warehouses, milling and processing facilities, and apply advanced technologies to improve post-harvest preservation. It was urged to prioritise premium varieties that already hold brand value and to accelerate digital transformation and sustainable farming practices that reduce dependence on fertilisers and pesticides, thus raising both productivity and export quality.

Policies encouraging the development of raw material zones, strengthening production–consumption linkages along the value chain, and guiding enterprises in purchasing rice must be effectively implemented. Enterprises should also be assisted in seeking new markets to stabilise rice prices and support farmers.

On the external front, Việt Nam will strengthen bilateral and multilateral negotiations to secure agreements on mutual recognition in quarantine, product quality, and food safety.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was tasked with strengthening the role of Vietnamese representative offices abroad in collecting market information, assisting exporters, and collaborating with other ministries to promote Vietnamese rice products internationally.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance was asked to facilitate exporters by streamlining customs procedures, applying modern management methods, and accelerating VAT refunds.

The Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam was instructed to direct commercial banks to increase credit for enterprises engaged in rice production, processing, purchasing and export, particularly during periods of market volatility, helping them seize opportunities and mitigate risks in line with regulations.

Chairpersons of provincial and municipal People’s Committees were assigned to draw up rice production plans and work closely with ministries, agencies, the Vietnam Food Association (VFA) and rice traders to promptly address difficulties in rice exports.

The VFA and the Vietnam Rice Industry Association were instructed to step up the information work and propose tailored trade promotion programmes for specific markets to raise the visibility and brand value of Vietnamese rice. — VNS