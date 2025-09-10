Top insurers invest significantly in securities

HÀ NỘI — Several top insurance companies in Việt Nam are investing thousands of billions of Vietnamese đồng in stocks.

For the top five insurers — Prudential, Manulife, AIA Vietnam, Dai-ichi Life and Bảo Việt Group — about 70-90 per cent of their total assets are used for short- and long-term investments, of which stocks have gradually become an important investment channel, news portal doanhnhanvn.vn reports.

Of these top listed insurers, Prudential has invested the most in stocks, putting nearly VNĐ20 trillion (over US$758 million) into the market by the end of the second quarter of 2025.

Prudential's total assets at the end of the second quarter reached VNĐ192.5 trillion, up 1.8 per cent compared to the beginning of this year. The company has invested nearly VNĐ39.7 trillion in short-term financial investments and around VNĐ129.2 trillion in long-term financial investments, up 10.1 per cent and 0.2 per cent on-year, respectively.

More than half of Prudential's short-term investments (nearly VNĐ19.5 trillion) were put into listed stocks and stocks traded on the Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM), while the rest were in bank deposits and fund certificates.

Manulife has also invested significantly in stocks. By the end of June, the firm's total assets reached VNĐ144.9 trillion, up 5.7 per cent compared to the beginning of the year. Nearly VNĐ37 trillion of its assets are in short-term investments, while around VNĐ75.7 trillion are in long-term investments.

Most of the securities that Manulife has invested in are listed stocks, with VNĐ9 trillion in investment, as well as corporate bonds, with more than VNĐ1.9 trillion invested.

The company's short-term investment portfolio includes items like short-term deposits worth VNĐ22.8 trillion.

Meanwhile, Bảo Việt's total financial investment by the end of the second quarter was nearly VNĐ241.9 trillion, an increase of 4.5 per cent compared to the end of the previous year, according to the firm's consolidated financial report.

Investments held to maturity accounted for the largest proportion of Bảo Việt's investment capital, with more than VNĐ234.3 trillion. Of this amount, VNĐ127.5 trillion were deposits and more than VNĐ102.6 trillion were bonds.

Bảo Việt also spent around VNĐ3.6 trillion on investing in trading securities, including stocks, fund certificates and bonds. Listed stocks accounted for the largest proportion, with nearly VNĐ3.3 trillion, or more than 90 per cent.

The firm's investments included listed stocks like ACB (VNĐ813 billion), CTG (VNĐ386 billion) and VNM (VNĐ419 billion), as well as unlisted stocks including Phương Đông Shipping and Trading JSC, Cà Mau Seafood JSC and Vietnam Engine and Agricultural Machinery Corporation. Its fund certificate holdings include BVPF, BVBF, BVFED and E1VFVN30, worth a total of more than VNĐ297 billion.

As for Dai-ichi Life, the insurer's 2025 semi-annual report showed that its total assets as of the end of June reached VNĐ79.6 trillion, an increase of 6 per cent compared to the beginning of this year.

The company’s short-term financial investments increased slightly by 0.5 per cent to nearly VNĐ9.6 trillion, while its long-term financial investments increased by 5.5 per cent to VNĐ46.7 trillion.

At the end of the second quarter, Dai-ichi Life held short-term investment shares worth nearly VNĐ3.7 trillion, an increase of about VNĐ700 billion compared to the beginning of this year.

Dai-ichi Life also poured an additional VNĐ700 billion into trading securities, from nearly VNĐ3 trillion to nearly VNĐ3.7 trillion, as of June 30.

Also as of June 30, AIA Vietnam's total assets reached over VNĐ71.5 trillion, up 6 per cent compared to the beginning of the year.

AIA’s short-term financial investments decreased by 7.1 per cent to VNĐ16.9 trillion, while long-term financial investments increased by 11.7 per cent to VNĐ41.9 trillion.

At the end of the second quarter, AIA held trading securities worth nearly VNĐ2.4 trillion, down 3 per cent compared to the beginning of the year in short-term investment activities. — BIZHUB/VNS