Statue of Bitcoin creator Satoshi unveiled in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — A statue of Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious creator of Bitcoin, was unveiled in Hà Nội on September 9, marking the fifth such artwork dedicated to the elusive figure worldwide.

The statue, crafted by Italian artist Valentina Picozzi, has been brought to Việt Nam by the Việt Nam Blockchain and Digital Asset Association (VBA). It is now on display at the headquarters of 1Matrix in Times City and open to the public every Saturday as part of the Blockchain Gallery.

Satoshi Nakamoto is the presumed pseudonym of the individual or group who created Bitcoin, the world’s first cryptocurrency, and introduced blockchain technology. In October 2008, a person using the name Nakamoto published a white paper outlining a peer-to-peer digital currency system. By early 2009, Nakamoto launched the Bitcoin software and mined the first block before disappearing from public view in 2010.

Although Nakamoto’s identity remains unknown, their estimated holdings of 1.1 million Bitcoins – valued at over US$120 billion – would make him one of the world’s 20 wealthiest individuals.

The Hà Nội statue is designed with a striking visual effect: viewed from an angle, Satoshi’s profile is visible, but from the front it fades into near transparency, symbolising Nakamoto’s retreat after laying the foundation for a decentralised system.

According to VBA Vice President and Secretary-General Nguyễn Vân Hiền, artist Valentina Picozzi spent 21 months completing the piece.

“The statue represents the culture of decentralisation. Its presence in multiple countries recognises the contributions of Bitcoin’s creator to global financial technology,” she said.

VBA Chairman Phan Đức Trung added that Nakamoto's story continues to inspire blockchain communities worldwide. “By bringing the statue to Việt Nam, we aim to promote the core values of blockchain transparency, freedom and security – and to make the technology more accessible to the public,” he said.

Similar statues have been erected in Hungary, Switzerland, El Salvador and Japan. The first, titled 'We are all Satoshi', was installed in Budapest with a reflective bronze surface that allows viewers to see themselves in the sculpture, sending the message that anyone can be Satoshi. In Switzerland, however, the statue was stolen shortly after its unveiling in October 2024, before being recovered this August. — VNS