Home Economy

Conference on Việt Nam – Cambodia business connectivity to be held this Saturday

September 10, 2025 - 12:17
The event is expected to attract the participation of dozens of Vietnamese and Cambodian businesses operating in manufacturing, distribution, logistics and import-export activities via border gates.
The Tây Ninh Province People's Committee holds a meeting to prepare for the conference on Tuesday. — Photo baotayninh.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam – Cambodia Conference on Business Connectivity in Manufacturing, Distribution and Logistics will take place in Tây Ninh Province on September 13.

The conference is organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce of Cambodia and the People’s Committee of Tây Ninh Province.

It is expected to attract the participation of dozens of Vietnamese and Cambodian businesses operating in manufacturing, distribution, logistics and import-export activities via border gates.

The event will focus on evaluating the outcomes of bilateral border trade cooperation from 2020 to the present, and discussing directions for promoting investment, upgrading border trade infrastructure and expanding cooperation in the near future.

Opportunities will be provided for enterprises from both countries to directly engage in trade, connect supply and demand, and display and introduce their products at designated exhibition booths.

On the sidelines of the conference, the Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development will also organise a training session for traders and management officials on border trade infrastructure, aiming to enhance connectivity capabilities and support sustainable market development. — VNS

