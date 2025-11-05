BSR to expand its export portfolio to Laos

HÀ NỘI — Bình Sơn Refining and Petrochemical JSC, a subsidiary of the Vietnam National Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam), and Lao Somvanchaleun Petroleum Jelly Co., Ltd, a petroleum business in Laos, have signed an MOU to increase production and expand the product export portfolio to Laos.

Laos’ Minister of Industry and Commerce Malaithong Kommasith held a working session with Bình Sơn Refining and Petrochemical JSC (BSR) and witnessed the signing ceremony of the MOU between BSR and Somvanchaleun Petroleum Jelly on Tuesday.

At the meeting, BSR Chairman Bùi Ngọc Dương said that the company saw significant opportunities and room for growth in the Lao market.

“With our strengths in producing key petrochemical products such as DO oil, RON95 gasoline, RON92 gasoline, Jet A-1 fuel and various types of plastic pellets, BSR hopes that the Lao Ministry of Industry and Commerce will facilitate and implement special mechanisms to promote the export of these products to Laos," said Dương.

Regarding future development, he noted that BSR was focusing on shifting towards green production.

Laos could supply cassava chips to the Dung Quất Ethanol Plant to produce E100 bioethanol. This E100 will then be used for mixing E10 RON95 gasoline, one of BSR's specific steps in its eco-friendly fuel production strategy.

Additionally, the two sides may cooperate in forestry to exchange carbon credits and explore mining resources for the development of new energy and value-added petrochemical products in the future.

The chairman affirmed that with the capabilities of the Dung Quất Refinery, BSR was fully capable of meeting the high-quality fuel demands of the Lao market, contributing to enhancing Việt Nam - Laos energy cooperation amidst the region’s deep integration.

Minister Malaithong Kommasith of Laos praised BSR’s production capacity and reputation and emphasised that the signing of the MOU between the two companies was an important step to develop a stable and sustainable petroleum market that brought practical benefits to both sides.

The Lao Ministry of Industry and Commerce would consider supporting BSR in boosting the export of fuel products to Laos, he said.

The ministry would also review specific policies for import procedures, facilitating smooth and efficient customs clearance, he added. — VNS