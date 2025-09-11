Retail therapy lifts Việt Nam’s spending spirits

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s shoppers gave the economy a welcome boost last month, with total retail sales of goods and services surging by an estimated 10.6 per cent year on year, according to the National Statistics Office.

Festivities marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day proved a powerful driver of consumer spending on goods, services and tourism, pushing total retail sales at current prices to more than VNĐ588 trillion (US$23.3 billion) in August alone.

Among them, revenue from apparel increased by 13.7 per cent year on year; food and foodstuffs surged by 12.3 per cent; household goods, utensils and equipment grew by 10.4 per cent; accommodation and food services rose by 13.2 per cent; and travel and tourism services climbed by 15.2 per cent.

Over the first eight months of 2025, the total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue were estimated to reach VNĐ4.58 quadrillion, an increase of 9.4 per cent compared with the same period last year. Excluding the price factor, the growth was 7.2 per cent.

Retail sales of goods are estimated to reach VNĐ3.45 quadrillion in the first eight months of the year, accounting for 76.3 per cent of the total retail and service revenue, marking an increase of 8.1 per cent compared with the same period last year.

Among them, food and foodstuffs surged by 10.1 per cent, cultural and educational items rose by 7.4 per cent, apparel saw an increase of 7.3 per cent, and household goods, utensils and equipment grew by 6.7 per cent.

Accommodation and food service revenue was estimated to reach VNĐ552.4 trillion in the first eight months, accounting for 12.1 per cent of the total revenue and rising by 14.7 per cent compared with the same period last year.

In HCM City, the revenue increased by 18.6 per cent, while in Đà Nẵng it rose by 18.2 per cent. In Cần Thơ, the growth was 14.2 per cent, Hải Phòng saw an increase of 12.7 per cent, and Hà Nội experienced growth of 11.4 per cent.

The bright spot in total retail sales and consumer service revenue was the tourism sector.

Specifically, travel and tourism revenue in the first eight months was estimated to reach VNĐ61.2 trillion, accounting for 1.3 per cent of the total and rising by 20.3 per cent compared with the same period last year.

Yet challenges remain. With households trimming non-essential purchases, businesses are under pressure to innovate and stimulate demand.

Former deputy director of the Vietnam Industry and Trade Information Centre under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) Lê Quốc Phương said retail sales growth over the first eight months was relatively strong at 9.4 per cent, and 7.2 per cent after excluding price factors, showing that domestic consumption was performing 'quite well.'

However, he cautioned that much of the growth stemmed from food, beverage and tourism services, which make up only a modest share of overall sales.

Meanwhile, the most anticipated sector for growth, retail of goods, is experiencing a slowdown.

To boost domestic consumption, it was necessary to focus on sales of retail goods, as this is the most important area, said Phương.

Most people's lives were still relatively difficult and they were only buying essential goods, he said. Therefore, measures were needed to stimulate demand, such as promotions and campaigns to promote domestic products, he added.

According to several trade associations, the retail market is still growing but purchasing power is not high because people are facing financial difficulties and cutting back on spending.

A survey by several market research firms shows that rising prices for goods and services are forcing many families to carefully consider their daily expenditures.

The VOV online newspaper quoted president of the Hanoi Association of Women of Small and Medium Enterprises Mai Thị Thùy as saying that although Vietnamese consumers were saving more, businesses that understood their preferences and habits could still find opportunities.

She noted that while people were cutting back on spending, they continued to seek better-quality rather than cheaper goods.

The president suggested businesses conduct market research to understand market needs and consumer demands to produce suitable goods that stimulate consumption.

To survive, businesses must offer high-quality products that meet market needs, she added.

To contribute to economic growth this year, the MoIT has implemented several solutions to unlock resources, focusing on domestic consumption stimulus programmes to create new growth drivers and promote the use of locally-made products through both traditional and e-commerce channels.

Recently, MoIT Minister Nguyễn Hồng Diên signed a decision to organise the national promotion programme, the 2025 Vietnam Grand Sale.

The programme will take place nationwide from December 1 this year to January 18 next year, combining both traditional and e-commerce formats.

This is a crucial solution as market demand shows signs of stagnation, requiring strong and timely stimulus policies. — VNS