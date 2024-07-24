Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Economy

Vietnamese spend nearly VNĐ150 trillion online shopping

July 24, 2024 - 14:50
Vietnamese consumers spent VNĐ143.9 trillion (US$5.7 billion) buying 1.53 million items on five e-commerce platforms in the first half of this year, representing a rise of 54.91 per cent and 65.55 per cent over the same period last year, respectively, according to data from market analysis firm Metric.
Tiktok Shop and Shopee registered growth rates of 150.54 per cent and 65.96 per cent in revenue in the first six months of this year. — VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Hậu

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese consumers spent VNĐ143.9 trillion (US$5.7 billion) buying 1.53 million items on five e-commerce platforms in the first half of this year, representing a rise of 54.91 per cent and 65.55 per cent over the same period last year, respectively, according market analysis firm Metric.

The figures demonstrate the robust e-commerce market of Việt Nam as well as ability of sellers to take advantage of online shopping trends, the report said.

However, Metric pointed out that the growth mainly came from TikTok Shop and Shopee.

Only Tiktok Shop and Shopee registered positive growth rates of 150.54 per cent and 65.96 per cent in revenue in the period.

Meanwhile, Lazada, Tiki and Sendo saw negative growth in both revenue and sale volumes. The report pointed out that Lazada’s revenue fell by 43.81 per cent and Tiki by 48.55 per cent.

Metric said that both Shopee and Tiktok Shop successfully took advantage of livestream shopping trend, while notably, the number of shop malls increased by 12.29 per cent in the period.

The top 10 brands with the highest e-commerce revenue included only one Vietnamese brand – Vinamilk - raising a need for domestic brands to develop business strategies to compete in the domestic e-commerce market.

Metric predicted that the demand for school supplies with prices of below VNĐ50,000 per item will increase in August and early September as a new school year begins. — VNS

e-commerce platforms Shopee Vietnam OCOP Market TikTok Vietnam farming products

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Economy

Việt Nam, Cuba promote co-operation between construction businesses

Minister of Construction Nguyễn Thanh Nghị held talks with Cuban Minister of Construction Rene Mesa Villafana in Hanoi on Tuesday, aiming to review the implementation of agreements on cooperation in construction in line with the minutes of the 41st meeting of the Việt Nam -Cuba Intergovernmental Committee signed in Cuba on April 15 and exchange contents that need to be promoted in the coming time.
Economy

Vietnamese lychee sold well in Australia

The wholesale price of the Vietnamese fruit at Costco stores in Adelaide city is 18.99 AUD per kilo, while the retail price via electronic platforms in Sydney and Melbourne is about 35 AUD per kilo.
Economy

Việt Nam's seaports have rare opportunities

Seaport congestion in Singapore is affecting the global supply chain, forcing many shipping lines to open new routes to other ports in the region. This is a rare opportunity for Vietnamese seaports to attract more shipping lines around the world.
Economy

Fuel businesses and consumer rights must go hand-in-hand

Fuel prices remain a thorny issue for regulators, mainly on how to calculate retail prices with the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) saying the central government does not want to impose pricing, but it will take actions to ensure consumer rights are protected.

E-paper

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom