Home Economy

22 credit institutions successfully deploy VNeID for authentication

July 24, 2024 - 13:48
To date, twenty two credit institutions and 13 payment intermediaries have successfully deployed VNeID app for authentication of payment account opening, payment transactions and customer information verification.
Twenty-two credit institutions and 13 payment intermediaries have successfully deployed VNeID app for authentication of payment account opening, payment transactions and customer information verification. — VNA/VNS Photo Nhựt An

HÀ NỘI — Twenty-two credit institutions and 13 payment intermediaries have successfully deployed the VNeID app for authentication of payment account opening, payment transactions and customer information verification, a conference held by the Ministry of Public Security and the State Bank of Việt Nam on Tuesday in Hà Nội has been told.

Among them, the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Việt Nam (Vietcombank) is the first bank to successfully deploy VNeID with more than 600,000 account records.

There have been 276.3 million customer records collected for comparison of biometric information with chip-mounted citizen identification cards.

Stressing the importance of the Government’s project on developing an application for population database, digital identification and authentication for the national digital transformation from 2022-25 with a vision to 2030 (Project 06), Governor of the State Bank of Việt Nam Nguyễn Thị Hồng said that banking is among the first industries to connect to the electronic identification and authentication system to deploy VNeID.

Hồng said that the banking sector has coordinated with the Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order in cleaning the national population data and completed the development of an information system to serve the State management in terms of money laundering prevention.

To date, six credit institutions also completed the connection of social security accounts to banking accounts which help people receive subsidies from the Government more quickly. — VNS

