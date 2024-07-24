Society
Home Economy

Việt Nam, Cuba promote co-operation between construction businesses

July 24, 2024 - 13:30
Minister of Construction Nguyễn Thanh Nghị held talks with Cuban Minister of Construction Rene Mesa Villafana in Hanoi on Tuesday, aiming to review the implementation of agreements on cooperation in construction in line with the minutes of the 41st meeting of the Việt Nam -Cuba Intergovernmental Committee signed in Cuba on April 15 and exchange contents that need to be promoted in the coming time.
Delegates attend the meeting between Vietnamese Minister of Construction Nguyễn Thanh Nghị and Cuban Minister of Construction Rene Mesa Villafana in Hà Nội on Tuesday. — Photo moc.gov.vn

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Minister of Construction Nguyễn Thanh Nghị held talks with Cuban Minister of Construction Rene Mesa Villafana in Hà Nội on Tuesday, aiming to review the implementation of agreements on co-operation in construction in line with the minutes of the 41st meeting of the Việt Nam -Cuba Intergovernmental Committee signed in Cuba on April 15 and exchange contents that need to be promoted in the coming time.

The Vietnamese Ministry of Construction has provided support for the Dinvai Vietnam Co Ltd, a Cuban enterprise operating in Việt Nam, to obtain a certificate in the field of civil construction, Nghị said, adding that the ministry is working to help the company acquired another in the field of infrastructure and transportation.

Besides, the Việt Nam Machinery Installation Corporation (LILAMA) sent a delegation to the Caribbean country to study the status of some cement factories as well as provide advice for Cuban partners on the renovation and upgrade of a number of machinery and equipment to modernise production lines and improve productivity, he said.

The Việt Nam National Cement Corporation (VICEM) and the Grupo Empresarial del Cemento - Cuban Cement Business Group - (GECEM) discussed plans to send a delegation to Cuba to study and provide consultancy on the modernisation of production lines and optimisation of the operation of the cement factories, while offering technical training to Cuban experts in the Southeast Asian nation.

At the meeting, Nghị suggested the two countries' construction ministries continue to maintain the exchange of their information and experience in inmanagement and development, in addition to supporting co-operation between their companies.

He advocated promoting collaboration between Vietnamese and Cuban companies in other areas of mutual interest, and asked the Cuban Ministry of Construction to continue paying attention and adopting timely solutions to address the difficulties faced by Vietnamese companies while investing, producing and carrying out business in Cuba.

He promised to support Cuban companies in their investment, production and business activities in Việt Nam, and reiterated the willingness to share experiences with Cuba in law-making, especially relating to housing and real estate market.

For his part, Villafana affirmed the Cuban side will create more favourable conditions for Vietnamese companies to invest and do business effectively.

Currently, Cuba is expanding cooperation and investment abroad, increasing the connection between foreign and domestic enterprises, while offering preferential policies to foreign firms, including Vietnamese construction firms, he noted.

He agreed with the key contents of cooperation proposed by the host and expressed his hope that the Vietnamese ministry continues to create conditions for Cuban companies to invest in the Southeast Asian nation. — VNS

