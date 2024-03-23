CEO Group sets ambitious financial targets for 2024.

HÀ NỘI — Real estate developer CEO Group Joint Stock Company (CEO) aims to achieve a consolidated revenue of VNĐ2.1 trillion (US$84.6 million) and a post-tax profit of VNĐ150 billion, representing significant increases of 46 per cent and 24 per cent, respectively compared to its 2023 performance.

In terms of dividends, CEO Group plans to distribute 5 per cent dividends in the form of stocks for 2023, and the dividend rate for 2024 is projected to be between 5 per cent and 10 per cent.

To reach these objectives, it has outlined strategic plans for its core business sectors in 2024. In the real estate sector, the company will review and assess ongoing and upcoming projects to ensure compliance with new regulations, including the amended Real Estate Business Law 2023, Land Law 2024, and Housing Law 2023.

The company has scheduled its annual general meeting of shareholders for April 5, 2024, in Hà Nội.

CEO is also committed to progressing key projects, such as Sonasea Vân Đồn Harbor City in Hạ Long, Sonasea Residences in Phú Quốc and CEOHomes Hana Garden in Hà Nội. Additionally, the company will focus on finalising procedures for other projects to facilitate smooth construction and operation.

In the service sector, CEO Group is preparing for the grand opening and operation of the Wyndham Garden Sonasea Vân Đồn Hotel on April 30, 2024. This initiative aims to enhance service quality, provide unique experiences, and attract both domestic and international tourists to the group's resort destinations.

Currently, CEO shares are trading at a price of VNĐ22,800 per share in the market. — VNS