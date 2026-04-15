Chinese President Xi makes four-point proposal for Middle East peace and stability

BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping has put forward a four-point proposal on promoting peace and stability in the Middle East, calling for staying committed to the principles of “peaceful coexistence, national sovereignty, international rule of law, and a balanced approach to development and security”, while reiterating China’s willingness to play a constructive role in promoting peace and facilitating talks.

Xi made the remarks on Tuesday when meeting in Beijing with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

His remarks came as the situation in the Middle East remains tense since the United States and Israel jointly launched military strikes on Iran on Feb 28, triggering a sharp escalation of conflicts across the Middle East and hitting the world economy and energy security.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the current situation in the Middle East and the Gulf region, and Xi put forward the four-point proposal for safeguarding and promoting peace and stability in the Middle East.

Xi said that the Gulf states in the Middle East are close neighbours that cannot move away, and it is important to support them in improving their ties, work to build a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security architecture of the Middle East and the Gulf region, and consolidate the foundation for peaceful coexistence.

He emphasised that the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of the Gulf states should be earnestly respected, and the safety of their personnel, facilities and institutions vigorously safeguarded.

The authority of international rule of law should be upheld to prevent the world from falling back to the law of the jungle, Xi said, highlighting the importance of upholding the international system with the United Nations at its core, the international order underpinned by international law, and the basic norms governing international relations underpinned by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

He also said that development and security should be coordinated, and all parties should work to create a sound environment for and bring positive energy to the development of the Gulf states.

China stands ready to share with the Gulf countries the opportunities rising from Chinese modernisation, and work with them to nurture a fertile ground for regional development and security, he added.

The crown prince said that the UAE commends China’s responsible and constructive role in international affairs, and its efforts in promoting political settlement of the crisis in the Middle East.

The UAE is committed to staying in close communication and coordination with China to facilitate a ceasefire between the relevant sides, restore peace and stability in the region as soon as possible, maintain international shipping security, and prevent further impact on the global economy and energy security, he said.

Since the conflict in the Middle East began, China has been working to help bring about a ceasefire and an end to the crisis through diplomatic efforts. Foreign Minister Wang Yi made multiple phone calls with parties including Iran, Israel, Russia and the Gulf states. Zhai Jun, the special envoy of the Chinese government on the Middle East issue, traveled to the region as part of a mediation effort.

On March 31, China and Pakistan issued a five-point initiative for restoring peace and stability in the Gulf and Middle East region, which embodies the international consensus for a ceasefire and peace.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Xi also expressed China’s readiness to work with the UAE to build a more solid, resilient and dynamic comprehensive strategic partnership. The two countries should continue to provide mutual support on issues concerning each other’s core interests and major concerns, maintain high-level exchanges and strengthen strategic mutual trust, he said.

He underlined the need for both countries to enhance synergy between development strategies, tap into the potential and deepen win-win cooperation, and enhance coordination and cooperation in multilateral platforms such as the UN and BRICS to counter international and regional uncertainties with a stable China-UAE relationship. — CHINA DAILY/ANN