N. Korea's Kim again observes missile launches from destroyer Choe Hyon

SEOUL — North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has again observed a test-firing of strategic cruise and anti-warship missiles from the destroyer Choe Hyon, stressing the country's top priority is to bolster a nuclear war deterrent, state media reported on Tuesday.

North Korea conducted the launches of two strategic cruise missiles and three anti-warship missiles from the naval destroyer Sunday in its "operational efficiency test," according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

In March, North Korea conducted similar strategic cruise missile tests from the 5,000-ton warship on two occasions ahead of its commissioning. Pyongyang's reference to "strategic" weapons suggests that they could have nuclear capabilities.

During the latest test, Kim said, "The preparedness of our army's strategic action has been strengthened in a qualitative way with various achievements recently made in the field of defense science," according to the KCNA.

He also called for "steadily and unlimitedly bolster up the powerful and reliable nuclear war deterrent" as the nation's "most important priority task."

Photos published by state media showed Kim overseeing the test from a pier in an unspecified location with military officials.

The cruise missiles flew for 7,869-7,920 seconds and the anti-warship missiles for 1,960-1,973 seconds along the preset flight orbits above the Yellow Sea and hit targets with "ultra-precision hit accuracy," according to the KCNA.

The latest test-firing was aimed at checking the launching control line of the warship's integrated weapon command system and confirming the "accuracy and the rate of hits of the improved active anti-jamming navigation system," it said.

Kim laid forth an important task of further strengthening the country's strategic and tactical attack capability, as well as improving and sophisticating the "prompt response posture," the KCNA said without disclosing details.

He was also briefed on a plan for the weapons systems of the destroyers No. 3 and No. 4 that are currently under construction.

In April last year, North Korea unveiled the Choe Hyon destroyer in an effort to modernise naval power.

After launching another 5,000-ton destroyer, the Kang Kon, in June 2025, Kim ordered the construction of a third destroyer of the same class by this year's founding anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea on October 10. — YONHAP