Việt Nam sends condolences to Panama over serious earthquake

Hà Nội aims to turn traditional crafts into drivers of economic growth
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|A building collapses and vehicles are damaged following an earthquake in Penonomé, Coclé Province, central Panama, on Friday. —XINHUA/VNA Photo
HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm on Sunday sent a message of condolences to Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino Quintero following an earthquake on Friday that injured many people and caused heavy damage.
The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung also extended condolences to his Panamanian counterpart Javier Eduardo Martínez-Acha Vásquez. — VNA/VNS