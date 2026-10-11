Orion improves school facilities for students at two schools in Đồng Nai

HCM CITY — Orion Vietnam has completed and handed over two school sanitation facilities at Thanh Lương Primary and Secondary School and An Lộc Secondary School in Đồng Nai City as part of its ongoing efforts to support local communities and improve learning environments for students.

Designed to meet each school's practical needs, the facilities provide students with cleaner and more convenient spaces.

Alongside the construction work, Orion awarded 50 scholarships to students from disadvantaged backgrounds and installed visual information boards on child abuse prevention, environmental protection and water conservation to promote healthy habits and essential awareness among students.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Phan Bá Sỹ, regional sales director for HCM City at Orion Vietnam, said: “Years from now, students may no longer remember this inauguration day or who built these facilities. But we hope they will remember that there are people who care about them and want to make every single day they spend at school a little better,” he said.

The two projects bring the total number of school sanitation facilities completed by Orion in southern Việt Nam to 21 across five localities - HCM City, Lâm Đồng, Cần Thơ, Vĩnh Long and Đồng Nai - since 2023.

The company has also organised scholarship and educational activities to support students' well-being and development. — VNS