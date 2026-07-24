HCM City launches tribute activities for War Invalids and Martyrs' Day

HCM CITY — HCM City has launched a series of tribute activities to mark the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947–2026), featuring restored portraits, televised tributes and ceremonies honouring fallen soldiers.

On the morning of July 23, HCM City High Command and HCM City Police held the “Nét ảnh tri ân – hồi sinh ký ức” (Tribute Through Portraits – Reviving Memories) programme, presenting 54 restored portraits of fallen soldiers to their families across the city.

Each family received a restored portrait that had been printed and framed, a digital copy of the restored image, and a commemorative gift.

The portraits were restored by Team Lee, a nationwide volunteer group dedicated to restoring damaged portraits of war martyrs.

The remaining portraits completed in the first phase will be presented to families by local authorities between July 24 and 26.

According to the organisers, the restored portraits help preserve the images, information and memories of fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives for national liberation and for national construction and defence.

The programme also reflects the responsibility, gratitude and affection shown by the armed forces, local authorities, organisations and individuals towards the families of fallen soldiers and people who rendered services to the revolution.

The activity is also part of the nationwide "500 Days and Nights Campaign to Accelerate the Search, Recovery and Identification of Martyrs' Remains", which is being carried out in preparation for the 80th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947–2027).

The presentation of restored portraits of fallen soldiers to their families was also a highlight of the “Tìm lại tên Anh” (Finding Your Name) televised panel discussion and live link programme, which was organised by HCM City Television (HTV) on the evening of July 23.

One of the most moving moments was the presentation of a restored portrait of martyr Huỳnh Văn Quên to his wife Nguyễn Thị Lệ and his family.

For decades, his family in Tây Ninh Province had no photograph of him to place on the family altar.

Lệ and Quên fell in love but never had the chance to marry before he left for the battlefield, promising to return and marry her after the battle. He was killed during the 1968 Tết General Offensive and Uprising at the Chữ Y Bridge battlefield in HCM City.

Holding on to his promise to return, Lệ remained single and waited for him for 58 years. In July, she was officially recognised by the State as his wife.

Quên’s family is now working with the authorities to verify the identity of a set of remains found at Lê Thị Riêng Cultural Park in HCM City, which is believed to be his.

The televised panel discussion and live link programme connected five locations and retraced the search, recovery and identification of martyrs' remains through stories shared by witnesses, relatives of fallen soldiers and personnel directly involved in the mission.

At the Cao Lãnh Martyrs' Cemetery broadcast location, Lieutenant Colonel Trần Khánh Dương, political commissar of Team K91 under the Political Department of the Đồng Tháp Province Military Command, recalled a memorable experience during a mission to recover martyrs' remains in Kamchay Mear District, Prey Veng Province, Cambodia.

He recalled that on May 19 this year, President Hồ Chí Minh's birthday, the team recovered the remains of a martyr. During a break, a young soldier held the remains tightly in his arms. They told him to put them down and get some rest, but he shook his head and replied: "He has lain here in the cold for decades... let me hold him for a while so he can feel some warmth."

He said that, on the journey back, the soldier continued to carry the remains in his arms. When asked why he did not place them in the prepared position on the vehicle, the soldier answered: "I am afraid the road is rough... he might be hurt."

The programme also highlighted the search and recovery of martyrs' remains at Lê Thị Riêng Cultural Park through research into historical documents, comparison of military maps, meetings with witnesses, field surveys and the use of technical equipment to identify burial sites.

At the Lê Thị Riêng Cultural Park broadcast location, Colonel Nguyễn Đình Chuẩn, deputy political commissar of HCM City High Command, said a key feature of the 500 Days and Nights Campaign is the greater application of science and technology, particularly DNA analysis, to help identify the remains of unknown martyrs and restore their names as soon as possible.

He said the campaign is also a race against time to fulfill the long-held hopes of martyrs' families after many years of waiting.

On July 21, HCM City delegations visited and presented gifts to war invalids across the city.

The city is organising commemorative activities in the Côn Đảo Special Zone from July 24 to 26.

On July 27, HCM City leaders will simultaneously offer incense and pay tribute at martyrs' cemeteries, memorial sites and memorial houses across the city, including the HCM City Martyrs' Cemetery and the Bến Dược Martyrs' Memorial Temple. — VNS