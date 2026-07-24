Underground construction of Metro Line 5 advanced with first steel cage installation

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Metropolitan Railway Management Board (MRB) and the EPC contractor consortium early Friday successfully lowered the first steel cage for the diaphragm wall system at S3 Station, also known as Ring Road 1 Station, marking a new step in the underground construction of Metro Line No. 5.

According to the MRB, the 42-metre-long steel cage weighs more than 38.5 tonnes. The operation was carried out under strict technical and safety controls to ensure the cage was positioned accurately in accordance with the approved design.

Located at the Nguyễn Chí Thanh-La Thành intersection, S3 Station is being built in an area that overlaps with the Ring Road 1 flyover project.

To ensure the progress of both key projects, the MRB has coordinated with the municipal Project Management Board of Civil Construction Investment to adjust the construction sequence, optimise site organisation and address technical interfaces between the two projects.

Đặng Việt Trung, Deputy Head of the MRB, said close coordination between the two projects at the Nguyễn Chí Thanh intersection would help optimise the construction site while ensuring progress, quality and safety.

The MRB will continue working closely with contractors and relevant agencies to ensure the project’s progress, quality and safety, while keeping the public and the press informed of developments. — VNA/VNS