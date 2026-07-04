Festival celebrates HCM City street culture

HCM CITY — The two-day Saigon Street Festival opened in HCM City on Saturday, offering visitors a street culture vibe through a wide range of activities such as exhibitions, cuisine and live music and dance performances.

Organised by Saigon Outcast and partners, it serves as a playground and marketplace attracting hundreds of young and foreign visitors to explore the city's street culture.

The festival featured booths ranging from fast food to alcoholic drinks, clothes, sneakers and fashion accessories, along with a stage for dance battles, an outdoor skateboarding space and a lounge.

Among the event's highlight activities were a graffiti jam, a sneaker collection exhibition, a skate jam and street dance performances and competitions.

Furthermore, the dance battle gained huge attention from young people and children, creating a distinctive atmosphere with many energetic hip-hop dance performances set to lively music.

Ticket prices for the event range from VNĐ60,000 to VNĐ150,000 ($2.28 - 5.70), depending on whether visitors buy early-bird tickets or purchase them on the spot. — VNS