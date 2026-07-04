Vietnamese rescuers recover 15 more bodies in Venezuela earthquake response

LAGUAIRA — Vietnamese rescue teams recovered 15 more bodies on Friday (local time) as they continued search operations in Playa Grande, La Guaira state, one of the areas hardest hit by the twin earthquakes in Venezuela.

The latest recovery brings the total number of victims found by the Vietnamese mission to 45 since its deployment to the disaster zone.

Among the day's most demanding operations was the recovery of the final victim from the ruins of a collapsed eight-storey apartment building. Several domestic and international rescue teams had previously judged the mission to be nearly impossible because the damaged structure remained at high risk of further collapse.

Relying on specialised equipment, professional expertise and a careful, methodical approach, the Vietnamese team successfully completed one of the most technically challenging recovery operations at the site. The search for victims still trapped beneath the debris is continuing.

Beyond search and recovery efforts, members of the Vietnamese contingent also provided emergency medical assistance for a local volunteer who collapsed after inhaling toxic gases while taking part in rescue operations, helping stabilise the individual's condition.

On the same day, Col. Phạm Hùng Dương, Deputy Director of the Department of Fire Prevention, Fighting, Relief and Rescue and head of the Ministry of Public Security's rescue team, visited families who were displaced by the earthquakes and are living in makeshift roadside shelters near the disaster area. The delegation shared essential supplies, including food from the team's own rations, to support those affected.

Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. Phạm Văn Tỵ, Deputy Director of the Rescue and Salvage Department under the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) and head of the military rescue mission in Venezuela, conveyed a letter of commendation from Gen. Phan Văn Giang, Politburo member, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, to officers and soldiers serving in the relief mission.

In his message, Giang commended the force for its dedication and professionalism, urging its members to uphold the traditions of the VPA, maintain close coordination and overcome challenges to continue their humanitarian mission while ensuring absolute safety. He affirmed that people across Việt Nam, together with the country's armed forces, are closely following the team's efforts and have full confidence in their mission. — VNA/VNS