International co-operation to enhance competitiveness in human resources

HCM CITY — International co-operation in education is creating opportunities for Việt Nam as a whole and particularly for HCM City to access global knowledge, enhance the quality of education, and improve competitiveness in human resources.

Việt Nam is entering a new era of development with a strong aspiration for new heights, and education has been identified as a national top priority, closely linked to economic growth and national development.

Among the various policies aimed at catalysing breakthroughs in Việt Nam's education, international co-operation with foreign partners and schools plays a crucial role, bringing additional international education models and diversifying the learning environment in the country.

In fact, international co-operation has been developed in Việt Nam and HCM City for years at all levels of education, from kindergarten to university, offering students in the country many chances to access modern international education environments.

According to a report titled "Mapping Global Growth in the International Schools Market" by ISC Research, from 2020 to 2025, the number of international schools increased by 24 per cent to 359, with student enrollment rising by 28 per cent to 146,000.

At the school level, the number of international schools has been increasing, with many renowned schools from foreign countries such as the UK, South Korea, Canada, and Australia.

In HCM City, educational partnerships have been vital in enhancing the quality of human resources and meeting the demands of sustainable development and international integration.

In a recent statement, Nguyễn Văn Hiếu, director of HCM City’s Department of Education and Training, emphasised that the city views international co-operation in education as a core component of sustainable development.

Hiếu revealed that there are 30 international schools in HCM City with diverse operational models.

"For many years, the city has always viewed international co-operation in education as an important solution to enhance the quality of human resources, serving the goals of sustainable development and international integration," said Hiếu.

He also stressed that when implementing international education models in Việt Nam, it is essential to focus on the comprehensive development of individuals, particularly emphasising the moral, intellectual, physical, and aesthetic factors that Vietnamese education values.

This approach will help in training high-quality human resources for the city and the region, he emphasised.

Hiếu cited the co-operation between Việt Nam and the UK as an example, highlighting the strong growth in educational partnerships between the two countries. Numerous academic exchange programmes, partnerships, and high-quality international education models have been introduced in Việt Nam, providing greater opportunities for Vietnamese pupils to access international learning environments.

Notably, one of the world's leading schools from the UK, King’s College School, Wimbledon, with a history of nearly 200 years, has officially entered HCM City to establish a new school named King’s College Wimbledon Ho Chi Minh City. Ranked in the top 5 globally by HSBC Hurun Education Global High Schools 2025 and as the top co-educational day school in the UK by The Sunday Times Parent Power 2026, the school is expected to provide students in HCM City with the opportunity to study in an international environment.

Dr. Anne Cotton, Head of King’s College School, Wimbledon, and Honorary Principal of King’s College Wimbledon Ho Chi Minh City, expressed the school's commitment to organising events and collaborative projects, offering opportunities for exchange trips, shared educational initiatives, and participation in the summer business school.

“King's HCM City will offer our young people a truly remarkable opportunity to be educated in an international context, as part of the King's family of schools,” she said.

She emphasised that the school aims to provide young people with a brilliant educational experience, fostering their minds, spirits, and hearts, and preparing them effectively for their future beyond school.

“Rooted in tradition, our educational vision grounds academic excellence in curiosity and creativity, kindness, and community. We encourage our young people to be outward-looking and forward-thinking as we prepare them to chart their own path with character and purpose,” she said.

King’s College Wimbledon Ho Chi Minh City is a prime example demonstrating that co-operation with international partners will offer more outstanding choices for families and pupils, nurturing future generations with knowledge, confidence, responsibility, and the ability to thrive in an international environment. — VNS