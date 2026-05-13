Việt Nam issues health advisory following Hantavirus cluster, urging sanitation, rodent control

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s Ministry of Health has issued an urgent advisory over an international cluster of Hantavirus infections linked to the cruise ship MV Hondius, while confirming no related cases have been detected in the country.

The Department of Preventive Medicine said on Wednesday that Việt Nam had not recorded any infections caused by the Andes strain of Hantavirus associated with the outbreak aboard the Dutch-flagged vessel, as authorities worldwide step up preventive measures while passengers return to their home countries.

According to the latest public update from the World Health Organization (WHO), eight cases were identified on the MV Hondius, including three deaths. Two of the fatalities were not laboratory-confirmed before death, while testing was conducted on six cases.

The WHO assessed the risk to passengers and crew members as moderate, while the overall global risk remains low.

The agency also stressed that the transmission pattern of Hantavirus differs from that of COVID-19.

Investigations into the source of infection are ongoing. WHO experts currently believe the index case may have contracted the virus through exposure to contaminated environments or infected rodents during outdoor travel activities before boarding the ship. Limited person-to-person transmission may then have occurred on board through prolonged close contact.

Vietnamese authorities cautioned the public against speculating about transmission routes involving the ship, food, drinking water or other factors before official conclusions are released.

Under WHO guidance, people who were on the vessel or related flights are advised to monitor their health for 42 days after their last potential exposure.

Early symptoms include headache, dizziness, chills, fever, muscle pain and gastrointestinal problems such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal pain. The WHO also recommends frequent handwashing.

For high-risk contacts, the WHO advises active monitoring and home or facility-based isolation during the 42-day observation period. Low-risk contacts are not required to quarantine but should self-monitor and seek medical attention if symptoms appear.

The Department of Preventive Medicine said no Vietnamese citizens have so far been linked to the outbreak.

The ministry has instructed local authorities to strengthen surveillance at border gates and health care facilities, disinfect vehicles and intensify rodent control while implementing other disease prevention measures.

Officials noted that Hantavirus is not unfamiliar to Việt Nam’s disease surveillance system. Previous studies in the country have mainly identified evidence related to other strains, including the Seoul virus or strains detected in animals. However, no cases involving the Andes strain have been recorded.

The ministry urged the public not to panic or assume the cruise ship cluster represents a widespread outbreak risk in Việt Nam.

Authorities advised people to maintain environmental hygiene and rodent control measures to reduce the risk of rodent-borne diseases.

Anyone developing symptoms such as fever, muscle pain, fatigue, digestive problems, cough, chest tightness or breathing difficulties after contact with rodents, rodent waste or rodent-infested areas should seek medical attention promptly and inform healthcare providers about their exposure history, the ministry said.

The preventive medicine agency added that it will continue coordinating with the WHO and relevant agencies to monitor developments, assess risks and implement appropriate response measures.

The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology in Hà Nội is currently capable of conducting five types of rapid and confirmatory tests, including antibody detection, RT-PCR testing and genetic sequencing for the virus.

Hoàng Minh Đức, director of the preventive medicine department, said the institute has sufficient personnel, equipment and testing supplies to detect Hantavirus infections.

Health authorities also noted that there is currently no specific treatment or vaccine for Hantavirus disease, with patient care relying mainly on intensive supportive treatment. — VNS