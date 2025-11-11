Old clothes, new life

REshare Co. is a clothing exchange platform where old clothes get a new life. Promoting recycling, reusing and sustainability, REshare connects clothes donors and recipients, sells used clothes at affordable prices, donates clothes to those in need and transforms discarded items into sustainable materials.
The action month for gender equality and tackling gender-based violence runs annually from November 15 to December 15. Orange is chosen as the colour of the global campaign to end gender-based violence because it is bright and brings hope to women and children affected by violence and those working in the field.
The World Young Physicists Olympiad (WYPO) aimed at encouraging students to develop scientific thinking, experimental research skills, and the ability to apply physics knowledge to real-world situations.
The 'Safer Internet – Safer Childhood' (SISC) project in the last two years equipped children, parents and communities with the knowledge, skills and protective mechanisms needed for children to grow up safely, confidently and creatively in the digital space.