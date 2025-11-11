Politics & Law
Old clothes, new life

November 11, 2025 - 18:14
REshare Co. is a clothing exchange platform where old clothes get a new life. Promoting recycling, reusing and sustainability, REshare connects clothes donors and recipients, sells used clothes at affordable prices, donates clothes to those in need and transforms discarded items into sustainable materials.

Ensuring a safe and happy childhood in the digital age

The 'Safer Internet – Safer Childhood' (SISC) project in the last two years equipped children, parents and communities with the knowledge, skills and protective mechanisms needed for children to grow up safely, confidently and creatively in the digital space.

