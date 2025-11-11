Action month for gender equality and gender-based violence prevention launched

HÀ NỘI — The 2025 Action Month for gender equality, and gender-based violence prevention and response was launched on Tuesday in Hà Nội under the theme 'Gender equality and safety for women and girls in the digital era.'

The event, organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs in collaboration with the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women), aims to raise awareness and strengthen measures for women’s safety in an increasingly digital world.

In the context of rapid advances in science and technology and nationwide digital transformation, the Politburo issued Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on December 22 last year, focusing on breakthrough development in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation, provides guidance for applying these advances in nation-building and governance.

Science, technology, innovation and digital transformation are recognised as key driving forces and top breakthroughs for rapid, sustainable socio-economic development and for enhancing national competitiveness.

At the ceremony, Nguyễn Thị Hà, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, said: “The digital era will create a positive environment for women, youth and girls, providing flexible learning and working opportunities, increasing access to educational resources and remote jobs, easier access to business opportunities without geographical limitations, and better work-family balance.

“This is also an opportunity for women to amplify their voices and form networks that broaden awareness and foster more positive behavioural changes regarding their roles and status.”

Despite these opportunities, the digital transformation process also poses risks and challenges. Women and girls remain vulnerable in the digital environment, exposed to scams, lures, verbal harassment with prejudiced and offensive language, receiving sensitive images, videos and audio, extortion, bullying and online kidnapping.

Pauline Tamesis, UN Resident Coordinator in Việt Nam, said, “These numbers are not mere statistics. They represent real lives affected by violence, exploitation and threats online. Behind each number is a girl, a boy or a woman who has the right to live safely, be respected and protected in dignity.

“Online child sexual exploitation and gender-based violence in cyberspace are parts of a harmful behaviour chain, requiring coordinated actions centred on victims and children along with specialised services and shared accountability.”

To strengthen gender equality and ensure safety for women and girls in the digital transformation era, Deputy Minister Hà emphasised that the home affairs ministry had recently issued digital transformation plans to deploy fast, strong and comprehensive measures and policies to apply digital technology in public administration, ensuring social welfare, enhancing service capacity for the people while saving time and operational costs.

She expressed the hope that ministries, agencies and organisations at central and local levels will increase resources and organise practical activities to raise awareness and action on gender equality in the digital era.

International organisations will continue to provide resources and technical support for sustainable gender equality implementation during digital transformation.

Media agencies will take the lead using gender-sensitive language and images to spread positive messages about the roles and safety of women and girls in cyberspace and to warn about the consequences of online violence.

“Men and boys should be ‘wise, trustworthy companions’ joining in gender equality efforts and building a civilised, safe digital space together with women and girls, and each individual should equip themselves with digital knowledge and skills to protect themselves and report violence and inequality,” said Hà.

November 11 launch marks the beginning of a high-profile communication campaign on gender equality and the prevention and response to gender-based violence this year.

Thousands of activities responding to the action month will be organised by ministries, agencies and localities nationwide following this event.

The action month for gender equality and prevention and response to gender-based violence is held annually from November 15 to December 15.

Orange is chosen as the colour of the global campaign to end gender-based violence because it is bright and brings hope to women and children affected by violence and those working in the field.

It also draws strong attention, representing the danger and alarming level of violence against women and millions of children worldwide, calling for strong involvement from all stakeholders to eradicate this issue.

The orange heart logo of the action month and widely used orange communications products have built recognition for the campaign and a strong impression of collective efforts to prevent and respond to violence against women and promote gender equality. — VNS