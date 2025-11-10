Experts join forces to eliminate tuberculosis in Việt Nam by 2030

The 11th National Pulmonary Scientific Conference, themed "Application of Advanced Technology in the Diagnosis, Treatment, and Effective Control of Tuberculosis and Pulmonary Diseases in the Community," concluded in Cần Thơ City on November 9.

The event was co-organised by the Vietnam Lung Association (VILA), the Central Lung Hospital, and the National Tuberculosis Control Programme.

According to Sức khỏe & Đời sống [Health and Life] newspaper, this year’s conference comes at a time when tuberculosis (TB) remains one of the most significant public health challenges in Việt Nam, particularly in the Mekong Delta region.

The latest figures show that the incidence of TB in the Mekong Delta is 182 cases per 100,000 people, significantly higher than the national average. The region also faces a concerning rate of drug-resistant tuberculosis, making it one of the areas with the highest rates of TB and drug-resistant TB in the country.

Currently, Việt Nam’s success rate in treating drug-resistant TB patients stands at over 70 per cent, notably higher than the global average of approximately 50 per cent.

As a result, this year’s conference attracted considerable attention, drawing over 700 delegates, including professors, doctors, scientists, and representatives from government agencies, hospitals, and professional associations from across the country.

During the three-day event, 187 scientific papers were presented, along with 5 Continuing Medical Education (CME) programmes, 3 plenary sessions, and 16 specialised thematic sessions.

The topics covered cutting-edge areas such as the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in screening for TB and pulmonary diseases in communities, advancements in lung transplantation and modern thoracic surgery, progress in the early diagnosis and treatment of lung cancer, updates on the management of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and pulmonary infections, as well as field research and community intervention models aimed at eliminating tuberculosis in Việt Nam by 2030.

The scientific activities at the conference highlighted a spirit of innovation, creativity, collaboration, and development, underscoring the vital link between research and clinical practice, ensuring that modern medical advancements meet the real-world needs of patients.

This year’s conference not only served as a platform for sharing the latest scientific developments but also reinforced the collective commitment to improving lung health and advancing the control of respiratory diseases in Việt Nam, with the effective application of new technologies and approaches as a central focus in addressing the country’s pulmonary health challenges.-VNS