New general hospital opens in Cần Giờ Commune

HCM CITY — The second facility of Từ Dũ Hospital in HCM City began operations on Monday, providing specialised healthcare services to residents in the city’s outlying area.

The 300-bed general hospital in Cần Giờ Commune, located on the premise of the former Cần Giờ District Medical Centre, includes an Emergency and Resuscitation Department, and an Outpatient Department with a full range of specialties such as internal medicine, hemodialysis, surgery, obstetrics, and pediatrics.

It has linkage with eight general and specialised hospitals in the city, including Lê Văn Thịnh Hospital, City Children’s Hospital, Eye Hospital, Ear Nose Throat Hospital, Odonto-Stomatology Hospital, Rehabilitation and Occupational Diseases Hospital, Traditional Medicine Hospital, and Dermatology Hospital.

The medical team, comprised of doctors from Từ Dũ Hospital and the eight hospitals, will be deployed to work at the hospital on a rotating basis.

The operation of the second facility of Từ Dũ Hospital will bring specialised healthcare services closer to residents in remote areas, said Assoc Prof Dr Tăng Chí Thượng, director of the city Department of Health.

Residents of Cần Giờ and surrounding areas will no longer travel long distances to major hospitals in the city for medical examination and treatment, Thượng said.

This helps enhance local emergency and treatment capacity, especially for high-risk obstetrics cases, neonatal emergencies, and common accidents, and strengthens grassroots healthcare, he said.

As the country’s leading medical facility in obstetrics and gynecology, Từ Dũ Hospital receives more than one million female patients each year, of which around 60 per cent are from other cities and provinces. — VNS