Chairman of private school council dismissed over inappropriate conduct with multiple women

NINH BÌNH — The governing council of Tô Hiến Thành High School, a private institution in Hải Hậu Commune, the northern province of Ninh Bình, has agreed to dismiss its chairman, Nguyễn Văn Đạt, following the emergence of videos showing him engaging in inappropriate behaviour with several women inside his office.

Nguyễn Văn Thuận, deputy director of the Ninh Bình's Department of Education and Training, confirmed that the school’s council had met and reached a unanimous decision to remove Đạt from his position as chairman.

The decision was made after it was verified that Đạt’s conduct in the viral videos was highly improper, and the fact that it took place within his office on the school premises worsen the matters.

According to the department, the videos and images – which have been widely shared on social media over recent days, drawing public ire, and to a lesser part, mockery – showed a man identified as Đạt being intimate with multiple women in his office. In several clips, he appeared to cover a security camera before the incidents occurred, but footage was still recorded and later leaked online. The timestamps indicated the acts took place between 2024 and early 2025.

Ninh Bình's education department has also requested that police investigate those responsible for spreading false claims that the man in the video was the school’s principal or a teacher.

Đạt was the chairman of the school’s governing council, not part of its teaching staff or management board, and stressed that the misinformation had damaged the reputation of educators, Thuận said.

The sex scandal has drawn widespread attention and criticism from the public since the clips went online over the weekend, highlighting concerns over professional ethics and accountability in educational institutions.

A spokesperson for the provincial education department said further disciplinary or legal measures would depend on the ongoing investigation’s findings.

Đạt himself has not made any public statement regarding the matter.

Vũ Văn Kỳ, Chairman of the Hải Hậu Commune People’s Committee, said that immediately after learning of the incident, the committee directed the commune police to launch an investigation and verification.

At the same time, the school was asked to report on the matter, take measures to stabilise the morale of teachers, parents, and students, and ensure that teaching and learning activities continue as normal without disruption.— VNS