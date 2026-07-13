Việt Nam ready to work with ASEAN to support Myanmar: FM

BANGKOK — Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung has affirmed that Việt Nam consistently regards Myanmar as a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and views the Five-Point Consensus as an important framework for ASEAN’s continued support for the country.

He made the statement at an informal meeting between the foreign ministers of ASEAN and their Myanmar counterpart in Bangkok on Sunday under the chairmanship of Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Maria Theresa P. Lazaro, whose country holds the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2026.

Minister Trung acknowledged measures taken by Myanmar’s authorities over the recent past to stabilise politics, revive the economy, improve governance, strengthen efforts against transnational crimes, including drug trafficking and cybercrime, and enhance control over border areas.

He expressed his hope that efforts towards peace, national reconciliation, security, safety and better living conditions for the people will continue to be promoted.

The minister said that in addition to advancing the substantive implementation of the Five-Point Consensus, ASEAN should take more concrete and practical steps, with priority given to maintaining direct and regular engagement and dialogue with Myanmar in order to stay updated on developments and facilitate tangible progress.

Việt Nam stands ready to work closely with the ASEAN Chair for 2026 and other member states to support Myanmar to recover the economy, address social issues and combat transnational crimes while promoting bilateral and subregional cooperation for the sake of peace, stability and sustainable development in Myanmar and the region, and for the building the ASEAN Community, he affirmed.

This was the first in-person meeting attended by many ASEAN foreign ministers and also the highest-level direct engagement between ASEAN and Myanmar’s administration since 2021, demonstrating the bloc’s solidarity and central role in promoting dialogue and cooperation with Myanmar. The meeting was held in line with directions from ASEAN leaders at the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines, to continue discussing ways for ASEAN to maintain support for and cooperation with Myanmar in accordance with the principles of the Five-Point Consensus.

At the meeting, ASEAN foreign ministers took note of Myanmar Foreign Minister Tin Maung Swe’s briefing on recent developments in the country, including a 100-day plan and specific measures to promote peace, reconciliation and stability, as well as efforts to maintain engagement and contacts with relevant parties in Myanmar.

In a frank and constructive spirit, the ministers shared their assessments of the situation and discussed concrete measures to improve coordination with and support for Myanmar through the effective and substantive implementation of the Five-Point Consensus – ASEAN’s main framework for assisting the country.

They reaffirmed that ASEAN will continue dialogue with representatives of Myanmar’s administration and support the country in seeking a Myanmar-owned and Myanmar-led long-term solution aimed at peace, national reconciliation, stability, security and the development and prosperity of the Myanmar people and the region.

On the occasion, the Vietnamese official also held bilateral meetings with the foreign ministers of Myanmar and the Philippines to discuss issues of shared interest. — VNA/VNS