Việt Nam advances CPTPP agenda as 2026 Chair

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has reaffirmed its role in advancing the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) by chairing key meetings that endorsed the bloc's expansion agenda and initiatives to strengthen cooperation amid an increasingly uncertain global trading environment.

Việt Nam, as the 2026 CPTPP Chair, hosted the online CPTPP ministerial meeting and the 10th meeting of the CPTPP Commission on June 26, the Ministry of Industry and Trade reported.

The events focused on several major issues, including the launch of detailed accession discussions with Indonesia, the Philippines and the UAE, the establishment of an ad hoc working group to promote a fair, transparent and predictable trading environment, reviews of Costa Rica's and Uruguay's accession negotiations, and discussions on upgrading the agreement and expanding trade and investment dialogue with external partners.

Ministers and representatives from CPTPP members shared the view that amid growing uncertainties in global trade, members should strengthen cooperation to address common challenges, maintain resilient supply chains and deliver greater benefits to all participating economies.

They also agreed that expanding the bloc by admitting new members that fully meet the agreement's high standards will enhance the CPTPP's attractiveness, influence and role in both the region and the world, reinforcing its position as a high-quality, open and rules-based free trade framework.

At the meetings, Việt Nam reaffirmed the country's commitment to working closely with other members to ensure that the agreement continues to develop on the basis of the principles, standards and shared interests established by all parties.

Việt Nam also stressed the need to allocate resources rationally and efficiently, striking a balance between fully and effectively implementing the existing commitments and advancing new priorities under the agreement, thereby strengthening coordination and gradually shaping the CPTPP's future cooperation agenda.

The ministers adopted two joint ministerial statements – one on CPTPP expansion, implementation and cooperation, and another on energy security and supply chains for essential energy products and other impacted goods.

They also approved the establishment of an ad hoc working group on promoting a fair, transparent and predictable trading environment.

The 11th meeting of the CPTPP Commission is scheduled to take place in Việt Nam in November this year.

The CPTPP was the first new-generation free trade agreement that Việt Nam had joined. It currently comprises 12 members, namely Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Malaysia, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, the UK and Việt Nam. Việt Nam is serving as the agreement's rotating Chair this year.

The ministry noted that the CPTPP has continued to drive strong growth in Việt Nam's trade with fellow members. Bilateral trade reached US$124.5 billion last year, up 11.9 per cent from the previous year. Việt Nam's exports to CPTPP partners rose 11.5per cent to $70.6 billion while imports increased 12.5 per cent to $53.8 billion. — VNA/VNS