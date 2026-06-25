Top legislator witnesses signing of coordination regulations in defence, security, foreign affairs

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Thursday witnessed the signing ceremony of coordination regulations between the NA’s Committee for National Defence, Security and Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Public Security, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The signing of the coordination regulations represents a concrete step in implementing the Party’s major policies and orientations on building a socialist rule-of-law state, improving the legal system, and enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of the legislature’s operations.

The regulations are also intended to establish a unified coordination mechanism among agencies in carrying out their assigned functions and responsibilities, enabling earlier and more proactive responses to national defence requirements in the new context.

During the previous 15th NA term, the implementation of coordination regulations between the former NA Committee for National Defence and Security, and the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security delivered positive outcomes, contributing to improvements in legislative work, supervision activities, surveys, and policy recommendations on key issues relating to defence and security.

In foreign affairs, although no formal coordination regulations had previously been in place between the relevant agencies, cooperation between the committee and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had been maintained regularly and effectively to support operational requirements.

Entering the current 16th NA term, the signing of coordination regulations between the Committee for National Defence, Security and Foreign Affairs and the three ministries not only builds on previous achievements but also further strengthens coordination mechanisms in a more integrated, closer and effective manner.

The regulations are expected to provide an important basis for enhancing information exchange, joint legal research and drafting, monitoring and survey activities, strategic policy advice, and timely handling of emerging issues in practice. They will also support the implementation of an orientation adopted at the 14th National Party Congress, which considers defence, security and foreign affairs strategic and enduring priorities. — VNA/VNS