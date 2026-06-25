13th National Congress of Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union concludes

HÀ NỘI — The two-day 13th National Congress of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) for the 2026–31 term concluded in Hà Nội on Thursday afternoon, completing its full agenda.

Delivering his closing remarks, First Secretary of the HCYU Central Committee Bùi Quang Huy affirmed that the congress has completed all scheduled items and fully and seriously incorporated the guidance of Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm into its future programme of action, creating strong political momentum for the union’s activities and youth movements ring the new term.

The congress adopted the Political report of the 12th HCYU Central Committee, the review report of the 12th HCYU Central Committee, the amended and supplemented statutes of the union, and the 13th National Congress's Resolution.

The congress set the objective of building a new generation of young people with revolutionary ideals, patriotism, resilience, ambition and strong moral values, equipped with broad knowledge, sound physical well-being and a strong sense of Vietnamese cultural identity. It also affirmed the goal of strengthening the union as a comprehensive organisation serving as the Party’s trusted reserve group, a pioneering revolutionary force, and a socialist school for young people.

The congress approved six groups of tasks and solutions, 13 key targets, five breakthrough priorities and seven major initiatives for the 2026–31 term. A notable addition is the launch of a movement highlighting Vietnamese youth at the forefront of the new era and a programme on the comprehensive development of the group.

These initiatives are intended to strengthen the role of young people in advancing science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, entrepreneurship, international integration, community volunteering and national defence, while creating conditions for their broader development in knowledge, physical well-being, cultural life and international engagement skills.

The congress also highlighted the need to modernise the union’s educational methods through greater use of digital technologies and emerging media platforms, improve organisational development, identify and nurture outstanding members for Party membership, and enhance the union’s contribution to Party building, safeguarding the political system, protecting the Party’s ideological foundations and countering false and hostile narratives.

On personnel matters, the congress elected the 13th HCYU Central Committee, comprising 119 members. At its first meeting, the new Central Committee elected a standing board of 25 members, a Secretariat of five members, and a central inspection committee consisting of 17 members. Huy was re-elected as First Secretary of the HCYU Central Committee for the 2026–31 term.

The action programme for implementing the congress's resolution, prepared in parallel with the drafting process, is expected to be approved at the second meeting of the 13th HCYU Central Committee in early July. — VNA/VNS