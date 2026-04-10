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Home Politics & Law

Key Vietnamese Party official witnesses exchange of Việt Nam–Cambodia cooperation documents

April 10, 2026 - 15:17
The documents include memoranda of understanding between the People’s Committee of Việt Nam’s Gia Lai Province and the administrations of Cambodia’s Ratanakiri, Preah Vihear and Stung Treng provinces.

 

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú and Vice President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and Chairman of Standing Board of the CPP Central Committee Say Chhum witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents between the two countries' localities in Phnom Penh on Friday, VNA/VNS Photo

PHNOM PENH – Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú and Vice President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and Chairman of Standing Board of the CPP Central Committee Say Chhum witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents between the two countries' localities in Phnom Penh on Friday, as part of the former’s official visit to Cambodia.

Also attending the ceremony were members of the high-level delegations of Việt Nam and Cambodia. The documents include memoranda of understanding between the People’s Committee of Việt Nam’s Gia Lai Province and the administrations of Cambodia’s Ratanakiri, Preah Vihear and Stung Treng provinces.

Việt Nam–Cambodia relations have seen strong progress in recent years, with political trust further consolidated on the basis of high-level agreements. In terms of economic, Việt Nam is Cambodia’s third-largest trading partner globally and its largest within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Việt Nam currently has 229 investment projects in Cambodia with total registered capital of nearly US$3 billion, focusing on key sectors such as agriculture, telecommunications, banking and energy. These projects have not only generated economic benefits but also contributed to local socio-economic development and job created creation.

Defence and security cooperation between the two countries has been strengthened, playing an important role in maintaining stability along the shared border. Meanwhile, collaboration in culture, society, science and technology, as well as people-to-people exchanges, has been further promoted, particularly cooperation among border localities. VNA/VNS.

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