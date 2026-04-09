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Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam reports 2025 strides at ASEAN working group’s meeting on IP

April 09, 2026 - 22:20
Việt Nam has recently recorded positive results in intellectual property protection, clearing nearly 250,000 backlogged applications and lifting the rights establishment efficiency rate to 74 per cent from a year earlier.
The Vietnamese delegation at the 78th ASEAN Working Group on Intellectual Property Cooperation (AWGIPC) meeting in Bali, Indonesia. — VNA/VNS Photo Đỗ Quyên

JAKARTA — Việt Nam highlighted progress made in 2025, including the National Assembly’s approval of amendments and additions to several articles of the Intellectual Property Law, at the 78th ASEAN Working Group on Intellectual Property Cooperation (AWGIPC) meeting in Bali, Indonesia, held from April 6-10.

Phạm Thị Kim Oanh, deputy director general of the Copyright Office of Việt Nam under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, told Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Indonesia that Việt Nam had also updated delegates on regulations governing copyright protection related to AI-assisted tools in the creative process and the use of copyrighted and related-rights materials in AI training.

According to her, Việt Nam recorded positive results, clearing nearly 250,000 backlogged applications and lifting the rights establishment efficiency rate to 74 per cent from a year earlier, even as new filings jumped roughly 20 per cent.

Discussions focused on ways to follow the ASEAN Intellectual Property Rights Action Plan (AIPRAP) for 2026-30, aimed at accelerating digital transformation and sharpening regional governance.

Member states agreed to expand the use of digital technologies and AI in rights registration procedures and public service delivery, while piloting a shared digital filing platform for patents, industrial designs and trademarks.

They also discussed developing an ASEAN intellectual property (IP) valuation framework and guidelines on IP-based financing to unlock greater commercialisation and more effective use of intangible assets in the creative economy.

Delegates explored upgrading the ASEAN Framework Agreement on Intellectual Property Cooperation (AFAIPC) to suit the demands of the digital economy. They also reviewed 2025 achievements and set priorities for 2026. — VNA/VNS

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