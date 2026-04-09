Top Vietnamese leader extends congratulations to Congolese President

Exhibition marks new space of art creation
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|President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso. — Photo courtesy of the Congolese Presidential Office
HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm on Thursday sent a message of congratulations to Denis Sassou Nguesso on his re-election as President of the Republic of Congo.
Việt Nam and the Democratic Republic of Congo have maintained diplomatic relations since April 13, 1961. — VNA/VNS