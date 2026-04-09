Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Top Vietnamese leader extends congratulations to Congolese President

April 09, 2026 - 22:13
President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso was re-elected on March 17.
President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso. — Photo courtesy of the Congolese Presidential Office

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm on Thursday sent a message of congratulations to Denis Sassou Nguesso on his re-election as President of the Republic of Congo. 

Việt Nam and the Democratic Republic of Congo have maintained diplomatic relations since April 13, 1961. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

PM Lê Minh Hưng urges new-term Government to act swiftly

Participants reviewed several key issues, including the Government’s action programme to implement the Party Central Committee’s Conclusion No 18-KL/TW on the five-year socio-economic development plan, national financial strategy, public debt management and medium-term public investment for the 2026–2030 period.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom