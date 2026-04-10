Việt Nam, Laos strengthen security cooperation

VIENTIANE – Security forces of Việt Nam and Laos convened their annual conference on Friday in Vientiane to review cooperation and coordinate measures to safeguard national security, maintain stability and build a peaceful, friendly and cooperative shared border, further deepening the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion betweent the two countries.

Speaking at the 16th Vietnam–Laos Security Cooperation Conference, Deputy Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Phạm Thế Tùng, who heads the Vietnamese delegation to the meeting, called for closer, more substantive coordination, including regular exchanges between security units and border localities. He underscored the importance of preventing hostile forces from exploiting one country against the other or undermining political stability and bilateral ties.

Co-chaired by Lao Deputy Minister of Public Security Major General En Ouanongnout, the meeting noted that despite regional and global challenges, both sides have effectively implemented outcomes of the previous conference held in March last year in Hồ Chí Minh City, maintaining strong coordination in ensuring national security.

The two sides agreed to further strengthen cooperation mechanisms, particularly information sharing, to enable timely prevention and response to emerging threats, while providing strategic advice to their respective ministries. They also pledged to enhance coordination in addressing security challenges that could affect bilateral ties.

Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to close coordination at regional and international security forums, advancing counter-terrorism cooperation within ASEAN, and ensuring security for major upcoming events.

At the event, the two deputy ministers signed the minutes of the 16th conference. The Vietnamese delegation later paid a courtesy call on Lao Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Vanthong Kongmani. VNA/VNS