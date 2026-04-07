Việt Nam, Cambodia set sights on comprehensive breakthrough in bilateral ties: Ambassador

PHNOM PENH — Việt Nam and Cambodia are confident of achieving a comprehensive breakthrough in bilateral relations in the evolving regional and global landscape, as the upcoming official visit to Cambodia by Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú is expected to further consolidate political trust and drive substantive cooperation, a diplomat has stated.

Talking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Phnom Penh ahead of the visit, which is slated for April 10, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyễn Minh Vũ said the solidarity between the two Parties and countries - nurtured through the shared vision and determination of their leaders - provides a firm basis for confidence in a more comprehensive, effective, and substantive breakthrough in bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the new context.

According to the diplomat, the visit takes place amid complex and unpredictable developments in the region and the world, while bilateral ties have continued to be reinforced and deepened in a more substantive and effective manner.

He described the trip as particularly significant as it marks the first overseas visit by Tú in his capacity as a key leader of the Party and State following the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and the consolidation of the country’s leadership. This, he noted, demonstrates Việt Nam’s consistent priority in consolidating and advancing its traditional friendship and cooperation with Cambodia.

The visit also coincides with the lead-up to Cambodia’s traditional New Year, during which the senior Party official is expected to convey New Year greetings from Vietnamese Party and State leaders to Cambodian leaders and people.

A key focus of the visit will be to review and advance the implementation of agreements reached by leaders of the two Parties and States during their high-level meeting in Phnom Penh in February, held on the occasion of the State visit to Cambodia by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm.

Tú is scheduled to hold talks and meetings with leaders of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), the Senate, the National Assembly and the Government of Cambodia, alongside other important activities.

Reflecting on nearly six decades of diplomatic relations, established on June 24, 1967, Vũ highlighted the enduring solidarity between the two nations, forged through mutual support during times of hardship. Cambodian leaders, he noted, have consistently expressed gratitude to Vietnamese volunteer soldiers for helping the country overcome the Khmer Rouge genocide, while Vietnamese leaders have acknowledged the valuable support and sacrifices of the Cambodian people during Việt Nam’s struggle for southern liberation and national reunification.

Over the past 59 years, the relationship has been continuously strengthened under the guiding principle of “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability,” delivering tangible benefits to the two countries’ peoples. Political and diplomatic ties remain the cornerstone, with regular all-level exchanges and effective bilateral cooperation mechanisms across channels.

In particular, the annual high-level meeting mechanism between the Politburo of the CPV Central Committee and the Standing Committee of the CPP Central Committee has become a hallmark of bilateral cooperation, contributing to reinforcing political trust and aligning long-term cooperation directions between Việt Nam and Cambodia.

The two sides have also maintained close coordination at regional and international forums, as well as within trilateral mechanisms involving Việt Nam, Laos and Cambodia, thereby demonstrating their shared consensus and responsibility in maintaining peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.

According to the diplomat, defence and security cooperation continues to serve as a key pillar of the relationship. The two countries remain committed to the principle of not allowing any hostile forces to use one country’s territory to undermine the other’s security and interests. This cooperation has played an important role in maintaining political stability, safeguarding border security and effectively combating transnational crimes such as smuggling, drug trafficking and human trafficking.

Based on treaties and agreements reached by the two countries’ high-ranking leaders, relevant agencies, authorities, and border communities on both sides have worked to build a shared border of peace, friendship, cooperation, and development. The two sides have signed two legal documents recognising the completion of approximately 84 per cent of land border demarcation and marker planting, with ongoing negotiations to resolve the remaining sections.

Economic, trade and investment cooperation has become a key driver of bilateral ties, with trade hitting a record US$11.33 billion in 2025. Việt Nam is among Cambodia’s top investors and trading partners, laying a solid foundation for both countries to move toward their $20 billion trade target.

Education and human resource development remain strategic priorities, alongside growing cooperation in vocational training. In healthcare, the two sides maintain close collaboration through medical support, cross-border treatment, and joint responses to epidemics and natural disasters.

People-to-people exchanges continue to expand, with strong tourism flows and active local and youth cooperation helping to reinforce grassroots ties and long-term friendship.

Việt Nam was the largest source of tourists to Cambodia in 2025, while increasing numbers of Cambodians are visiting Việt Nam, he said, adding that relations between localities, exchanges between youth, friendship and mass organisations have helped nurture strong grassroots bonds of friendship, creating a solid social foundation for long-term friendship between the two nations.

The close ties and coordination between the two countries help strengthen solidarity within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and serve as an important factor in bringing prosperity and well-being to their peoples.

Vũ emphasised that Party-to-Party diplomacy plays a central, guiding role in the overall bilateral relationship. The close ties between the CPV and the CPP form a solid political foundation and act as a “strategic anchor” for cooperation across all sectors.

He noted that strong political trust between the two Parties and countries has enabled both sides to address outstanding issues in a spirit of solidarity, sincerity and mutual support, while aligning strategic visions that are later implemented by ministries, sectors and localities.

Given the nearly 60-year history of close relations and the increasingly complex global context, the ambassador underscored that the solidarity nurtured by generations of leaders and peoples remains an invaluable asset that must be preserved and promoted.

He expressed confidence that, with shared vision and resolve, Việt Nam and Cambodia are well positioned to achieve a more comprehensive, substantive and effective breakthrough in their comprehensive cooperation in the time to come. — VNA/VNS