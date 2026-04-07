NA Chairman attends ceremony announcing personnel resolutions

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Tuesday attended a ceremony to announce and present personnel resolutions of the legislature and its Standing Committee.

Under Resolution No. 03/2026/QH16, Vice Chairpersons of the 16th NA include Đỗ Văn Chiến, Nguyễn Khắc Định, Nguyễn Thị Thanh, Nguyễn Hồng Diên, Nguyễn Doãn Anh, and Nguyễn Thị Hồng.

Other resolutions were presented to members of the NA Standing Committee, as well as the chairs of the Council for Ethnic Affairs and committees of the legislature.

In his remarks, Chairman Mẫn urged them to work in close coordination with their respective agencies, fostering unity and consensus in action to deliver tangible results, thereby helping enhance the credibility and standing of the NA.

He stressed that ensuring discipline and order within the NA’s agencies must be placed at the top of priorities during the 16th term.

In coordination efforts, the chief legislator noted the importance of adhering to the Party’s leadership and strengthening close coordination with the Government, ministries, sectors, and localities. At the same time, he called for further advancing the development of a digital legislature, accelerating digitalisation, and applying artificial intelligence (AI) in lawmaking, oversight, and decision-making on key national issues.

Lâm Văn Mẫn, Chairman of the Council for Ethnic Affairs, pledged efforts to drive reform, enhance professionalism across all activities, strengthen coordination and solidarity, reinforce a sense of responsibility, stay closely connected to realities on the ground, and faithfully reflect the will of voters. — VNA/VNS