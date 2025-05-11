Party General Secretary Tô Lâm wraps up official visit to Russia

MOSCOW — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm, his spouse Ngô Phương Ly and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation left Moscow on Sunday afternoon (local time), concluding their official visit to Russia and heading to Minsk for a state visit to Belarus at the invitation of Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko.

The Vietnamese Party leader, his spouse and entourage paid an official visit to Russia from May 8-11 where they also attended the ceremony celebrating the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War as guests of President Vladimir Putin.

While in Russia, the General Secretary attended the official welcome ceremony for heads of delegations and their spouses at the Kremlin Palace, the wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and the official banquet hosted by President Putin. He also observed the ceremony celebrating the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War at the Red Square, commemorating the monumental sacrifices and contributions of the former Soviet Union and today’s Russia in defeating fascism and defending global peace.

For the first time, the Việt Nam People’s Army (VPA) has sent 86 officers and soldiers to participate in the parade, helping to affirm Việt Nam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification and reflecting the country's responsibility in building and maintaining an environment of peace, stability, cooperation, and development, while also elevating the VPA’s images, stature and mettle.

On this occasion, General Secretary Lâm held bilateral meetings with several high-level leaders, including First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel; Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping; President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev; President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; President of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro; President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh; and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

At these meetings, the foreign leaders congratulated Việt Nam on the successful celebration of the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the south and national reunification. They affirmed that Việt Nam is an important partner of these nations in Southeast Asia.

Also during the visit, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks, witnessed the signing of cooperation documents, and met with the press. The Party chief also held meetings with Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin, Speaker of the Russian Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko, Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the United Russia Party Dmitry Medvedev, and Chairman of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF) Central Committee Gennady Zyuganov.

He also met with Russian intellectuals and experts who had supported Việt Nam through the years, delivered a speech at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA), and attended the Việt Nam–Russia business forum. The Vietnamese leader spent time receiving Russian business leaders, while attending a ceremony marking the resumption of direct flights between Hanoi and Moscow by Vietnam Airlines as well as the inauguration of Việt Nam’s TH true MILK dairy processing plant in Kaluga oblast.

At these meetings, both sides discussed areas of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern. They affirmed that the leaders of Việt Nam and Russia highly value the bilateral long-standing traditional friendship, which has been tested by time and continuously strengthened, serving the long-term interests of both nations' people, and contributing to regional and global peace and development. On this occasion, Việt Nam and Russia adopted a joint statement outlining key orientations for their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the new period.

Within the framework of the visit, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, his spouse, and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation laid flowers at the President Hồ Chí Minh Statue in the Hồ Chí Minh Square and at the memorial stele of Party General Secretary Lê Duẩn in the Lê Duẩn Square in Moscow.

The visit took place at a historical moment, with high symbolism and a great significance when the two countries are celebrating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations along with important historical milestones in each nation. Specifically, Russia has celebrated the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War (May 9, 1945 - 2025). Việt Nam has celebrated the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975 - 2025), and will celebrate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2, 1945 - 2025).

The visit also showed that Việt Nam wants to further strengthen political trust between the two countries, identify orientations to bring the traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Russia to new heights, strengthen the cooperative relationship between the Communist Party of Việt Nam and major political parties in Russia. It affirmed that Việt Nam is a loyal and close friend of countries with traditional friendship, and a responsible member of the international community; and created more important driving forces to bring the country into a new era, and realise the set development goals, thereby actively contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region, and in the world. — VNS