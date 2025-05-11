NA Chairman calls for fairness in personnel nomination after restructuring of administrative units

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn has urged the Cần Thơ municipal Party Committee, Hậu Giang and Sóc Trăng provincial Party Committees to uphold impartiality and avoid favoritism in nominating personnel, underscoring the need for fairness and responsibility in the process.

At a working session with leaders of the Standing Boards of these Party Committees on Sunday, Mẫn lauded the three localities for actively monitoring and updating guidelines and policy directions in line with requirements set by competent authorities. They have also made thorough preparations for the restructuring of administrative units at all levels to ensure smooth and effective operations.

The overhaul, which includes merging administrative units and establishing a two-tier local administration model, has been broadly supported by officials, Party members, and the public, he noted.

Regarding key tasks ahead, Mẫn called on the localities to continue directing the organisation of Party congresses at all levels in accordance with the Politburo’s Directive No. 45, conduct detailed planning and thorough review to manage personnel transitions, particularly officials at the provincial, district, and commune-levels affected by the restructuring, ensuring consistency and effectiveness throughout the process.

They must also review the current status of public assets and administrative office buildings, build plans to repurpose surplus facilities after the mergence, ensure efficient allocation and timely disbursement of funds to meet socio-economic development goals.

In his conclusion, Mẫn hoped that the localities, both before and after the restructuring, will maintain unity and resolve, stressing that the process of merging is meant to make the system stronger and more resilient. — VNS