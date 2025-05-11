General Secretary Tô Lâm meets with Russian Party leader

MOSCOW — Việt Nam will further advance cooperation with Russia for the shared development and benefit of their people, and for common peace, stability, and prosperity in the world, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm told Chairman of the "A Just Russia – Patriots – For Truth" Party Sergey Mironov in their meeting in Moscow on Saturday (local time).

General Secretary Lâm once again expressed his thanks for the valuable support extended by the former Soviet Union and Russia to Việt Nam during its past struggle for national independence as well as its ongoing national construction process.

He affirmed that the foreign policies of independence and self-reliance of Việt Nam and Russia are an important pillar, and its cooperation with Russia, including collaboration via the Party channel, is significant to Việt Nam's development in the new era.

The Vietnamese Party leader voiced his confidence that the outcomes of his visit would further strengthen cooperation through Party, State, parliamentary, governmental, ministerial, locality, and people-to-people exchange channels, and pave the way for deeper ties across various fields.

Mironov, for his part, stressed that the Vietnamese leader’s visit, with its rich agenda, holds significance for the bilateral ties, especially in 2025, a milestone year in the histories of both nations.

He believed that the visit would yield practical outcomes, fostering cooperation across economy - trade, national defence, industry, culture, and education while laying a solid foundation for carrying the bilateral ties forward.

Russia always treasures and strengthens its "very reliable" relations with Việt Nam, he said, highly evaluating Việt Nam's stance on matters related to Russia at international forums. — VNS