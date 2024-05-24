Việt Nam regards Japan as important, long-term partner: Deputy PM

TOKYO — Việt Nam consistently regards Japan as an important and long-term partner, Deputy Prime Minister Lê Minh Khái told Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio during their meeting on May 23 as part of his working visit to attend the 29th Future of Asia Forum in Tokyo.

Khái expressed his wish that the two nations would further work together to effectively implement their recently established comprehensive strategic partnership, important agreements and common perceptions between the two PMs.

With appreciation of Việt Nam's participation and contribution to the Tokyo conference, Kishida affirmed his commitment to further promote the substantive and effective development of the bilateral partnership across all fields in the future.

Khái used the occasion to convey Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s invitation for his Japanese counterpart to visit Việt Nam at the earliest opportunity.

The Deputy PM met the President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Tanaka Akihiko earlier the same day.

Khái proposed Japan consider providing new ODA loans to Việt Nam with more favourable lending conditions and simplified procedures, possibly in the form of budget support, to help the Southeast Asian country carry out its large-scale strategic infrastructure development projects.

He also recommended the provision of ODA for projects in digital transformation, green transition and urban railway in Hà Nội and HCM City, as well as the continued implementation of those in high-quality human resources training and such new areas as green transition, among others.

Expressing satisfaction with the results of ODA cooperation last year, which logged a total volume of 100 billion JPY (US $636 million), Tanaka said that JICA wishes to further the joint work in quality infrastructure projects in line with Việt Nam's needs and legal regulations.

He also pledged to continue with joint projects in human resources training, digital transformation, green transition, semiconductors, and innovation. — VNS