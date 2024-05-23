Việt Nam does not agree with provocative comments aiming to undermine ties with Cambodia: Spokeswoman

HÀ NỘI — Based on the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability, competent agencies of Việt Nam and Cambodia have taken many practical and effective measures to help their people and future generations clearly and fully understand the bilateral relationship, making it stronger, for the sake of their people, Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng said on Thursday.

Hằng made the comment while answering a reporter's query on Việt Nam's view on Cambodia’s request for its cooperation in verifying the information that some social network accounts, supposed to belong to Vietnamese citizens, post inappropriate comments on the account of President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

This does not represent the views of the Vietnamese Government and people, she said, referring to the personal opinions believed to be from Vietnamese accounts.

“We do not agree with provocative opinions and comments, undermining the good sentiments between the Vietnamese and Cambodian people, and criticising their leaders,” the spokeswoman stressed.

“In that spirit, we believe that Việt Nam and Cambodia will continue to coordinate closely in sharing information in many fields, including the Funan Techo canal project and the research on its cross-border impacts, thereby ensuring the harmony of interests of countries and residents living along the Mekong River, and effectively and sustainably managing and using its water resources,” Hằng said. — VNS