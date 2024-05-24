Việt Nam calls for cooperation in protection, use of transboundary water resources

NEW YORK — Việt Nam, Slovenia, Switzerland, several other United Nations (UN) member states and international organisations on May 23 (US time) jointly organised an event on preventing attacks on water resources in armed conflicts and enhancing civilian protection.

Held within the UN Protection of Civilians Week, the event saw many representatives lauding the importance of Resolution 2573, which is on protecting objects indispensable to the survival of the civilian population, to the protection of water systems and infrastructure. The document was initiated by Việt Nam during its non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council for 2020-21.

In his remarks, Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, outlined several proposals by the Southeast Asian nation for better protecting water resources in armed conflicts.

He said addressing the root causes of conflicts is the best way to protect civilians and water resources, with the Security Council playing a crucial role. Resolution 2573 is one of the significant initiatives in this regard and its implementation needs to be strengthened.

All parties involved in armed conflicts must adhere to international law and international humanitarian law and be held accountable for attacks on water resources and water infrastructure, he noted.

The diplomat went on to stress a need to prioritise stronger cooperation in protecting and sustainably using transboundary water resources to ensure effective and equitable management of the shared resources, maintaining a peaceful and stable environment for sustainable development, and preventing conflicts. The UN and regional mechanisms have a vital role to play in promoting dialogue and joint work among countries for common development and prosperity. — VNS