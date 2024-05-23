Deputy PM meets Cambodian, Singaporean counterparts in Tokyo

TOKYO — Deputy Prime Minister Lê Minh Khái met bilaterally with his Cambodian and Singaporean counterparts on Thursday during his working trip to Tokyo for the 29th International Conference on the Future of Asia.

Meeting Cambodian Deputy PM Sun Chanthol, Khái expressed his delight at the stable development of bilateral cooperation, especially in the economic aspect with a remarkable growth in two-way trade in the first quarter of this year.

He affirmed Việt Nam's respect for Cambodia's legitimate interests in national construction and development, including the Funan Techo canal project, in line with the friendly relations and relevant regulations of the Mekong River Commission (MRC).

In this spirit, Khái urged Cambodia to continue collaborating closely with Việt Nam and the MRC to share information and assess the project's impact on water resources and the eco-environment in the Mekong River basin. This, he stressed, is crucial for harmonising interests of riparian countries for the sustainable development of the basin and the well-being of its inhabitants.

Sun Chanthol, for his part, highlighted the need to further strengthen economic, trade and investment ties to achieve the goal of US$20 billion in two-way trade, adding that the Cambodian Government encourages Vietnamese investment in Cambodia.

Both leaders agreed to promote high-level visits and exchanges, including via the Party channel, and effectively implement existing agreements and cooperation mechanisms. They affirmed their high regard and priority for the fine neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive, sustainable and long-term cooperation between Việt Nam and Cambodia.

Meeting with his Singaporean counterpart Gan Kim Yong, Khái congratulated Gan on his recent appointment. He believed that following the recent successful power transfer, the Singaporean Government and people will reap greater successes in national construction and development.

To elevate Việt Nam-Singapore relations to a new level, Khái proposed further strengthening the implementation of the Việt Nam-Singapore Economic Connectivity Agreement framework and the Digital Economy and Green Economy Partnership (GDEP) framework. He also called for attracting high-quality foreign investment in emerging technology sectors, transforming Việt Nam-Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIPs) into smart, green and sustainable models, and fostering collaboration in education, training, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

The Vietnamese leader hoped that both countries would continue working closely together at international and regional forums such as ASEAN, the United Nations, and APEC. He also emphasised the need for a strong, united and resilient ASEAN Community to uphold its role and address regional issues.

Both sides acknowledged the positive outcomes of their cooperation, particularly in the economic sphere. They expressed a commitment to elevating their relationship to a new height, potentially setting a model for future ASEAN partnerships.

Gan underscored the potential for further economic cooperation, expressing a desire to expand collaboration not just in quantity but also in quality. Building upon the GDEP framework, he suggested the two sides explore and launch projects in emerging areas like electricity transmission, hydrogen energy, carbon credits and green finance.

On the occasion, Deputy PM Khái conveyed an invitation from Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính for a visit to Việt Nam by Singaporean PM Lawrence Wong. — VNS