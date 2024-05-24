World leaders congratulate Việt Nam's new leaders

HÀ NỘI — Leaders of Russia, Brunei, the United Arab Emirates, Palestine and Sri Lanka have sent congratulatory messages and letters to Tô Lâm on his election as the President of Việt Nam by the15th National Assembly.

Russian President Vladimir Putin underlined the dynamic development of the Việt Nam-Russia relationship in the spirit of the comprehensive strategic partnership and hoped that in his capacity as President, Lam will continue promoting bilateral constructive cooperation in all fields, benefiting both nations and strengthening security and stability in the Asia-Pacific.

Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah expressed his desire to further strengthen and deepen the friendship and long-term cooperation between the two countries, both bilaterally and as close partners within ASEAN.

Letters of congratulations were also sent by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State of Palestine and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation Mahmoud Abbas, and Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh and Chairman of the Mongolian Parliament Gombojav Zandanshatar sent congratulatory letters to President Tô Lâm and Chairman of the Vietnamese NA Trần Thanh Mẫn.

The Mongolian leaders expressed their readiness to work closely with Vietnamese leaders to strengthen bilateral relations and traditional friendship in all areas, meeting the interests of both Mongolian and Vietnamese people.

They also extended invitations to President Lam and NA Chairman Mẫn to visit Mongolia, aiming to elevate the bilateral relationship on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year.

Chairman of the State Duma of Russia Vyacheslav Volodin has sent a letter of congratulations to Mẫn on his election.

In the letter, Volodin stressed that the constructive cooperation between deputies of the Russian and Vietnamese legislatures has promoted the strengthening of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

He also wished Mẫn successes in his new role. — VNS