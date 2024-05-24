UN Secretary General extends congratulations to new President

HÀ NỘI — United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres has asked Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, to convey his congratulations to General Tô Lâm on his election as the President of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam.

During his phone talks with Giang on May 23, Guterres expressed his belief that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), the State and President Lâm, Vietnamese people will reap more achievements across all spheres, particularly the implementation of sustainable development goals (SDGs).

The Secretary General affirmed that the UN will continue to be a reliable partner of Vietnam in its cause of national development.

Guterres also noted his hope to meet Lâm in the time ahead to further promote the good relations between Việt Nam and the UN, while appreciating the Southeast Asian nation’s remarkable socio-economic achievements as well as its contributions to the handling of global issues at UN forums.

On this occasion, the two sides compared notes on the international situation, newly-emerging issues at the UN, and solutions to raise the operational efficiency of the UN system. — VNS