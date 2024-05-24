Việt Nam strongly condemns genocide crime: Ambassador

NEW YORK — Việt Nam strongly condemns the crime of genocide and has made various specific efforts and taken meaningful actions to end this crime and punish genocidal criminals, Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN), affirmed on May 23.

Addressing the UN General Assembly (UNGA)'s meeting on the culture of peace, Giang said that these efforts and actions originated from Vietnam's policy of always respecting the value of human life, its commitment to protecting people, and its consistent stance of upholding the UN Charter and international law.

As a member state of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, Việt Nam has seriously implemented its national obligations under the convention and international commitments in this field, he said.

Việt Nam's role as Chair of the UN Security Council's Working Group on International Courts in the 2020-2021 tenure, its support for the activities of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals and its unanimous adoption of the UNGA Resolution on "International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime”, together with other countries, are some specific examples of the country’s stance and contributions over the past time, the diplomat stressed.

The ambassador also emphasised that as peace, stability and development are prerequisites for eradicating genocide from its root, strengthening dialogue, reconciliation and national unity in related countries should be a top priority

Việt Nam believes that the UNGA is the most suitable forum to promote consensus and solidarity among countries in the fight against genocide and other serious crimes, added Giang.

Within the framework of this meeting, the UNGA passed a Resolution, sponsored by Germany and Rwanda, designating July 11 as the International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica of Bosnia vand Herzegovina. — VNS