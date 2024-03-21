Việt Nam highlights women, youth’s role in conflict prevention

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has underscored the importance of empowering women and settling youth-related issues to the prevention of extremism, violence, and conflicts.

Chargé d’affaires Nguyễn Hoàng Nguyên, Deputy Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations, attended the UN Security Council (UNSC)'s open debate themed “Promoting Conflict Prevention – Empowering All Actors Including Women and Youth” held in New York on March 13 and 19.

Addressing the event, Nguyên called on the UNSC to adopt a comprehensive, inclusive, and people-centred approach, and pay due attention to resolving root causes of conflicts to break the vicious circle of underdevelopment, inequality, injustice, and violence.

He held that the UNSC should make better use of available tools like preventive diplomacy, reconciliation, and peaceful settlement of disputes on the basis of international law and the UN Charter. It should also prioritise more investment for trust building efforts and early warning mechanisms, Nguyên added.

The diplomat emphasised the importance of women’s empowerment to conflict prevention, affirming that Vietnam has taken concrete steps to enhance women’s leadership and engagement in all management levels.

The country pledges to continue promoting women’s participation in and contribution to UN peacekeeping operations, Nguyên remarked.

He added Việt Nam considers the settlement of youth-related issues like education, employment, and welfare as the key to preventing extremism, violence, as well as risks of conflicts or conflict recurrence.

At the debate, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo and other participants stressed the UNSC’s role and responsibility in conflict prevention. They appealed for effectively implementing UNSC Resolution 1325 on women, peace, and security and for promoting the youth’s involvement in and contribution to peacebuilding.

Many also highly valued the UN Secretary-General’s New Agenda for Peace that focuses on conflict prevention. They welcomed the Peacebuilding Commission’s role in enhancing cooperation among UN agencies, international and regional organisations, and member states to prevent conflicts and maintain sustainable peace and security. — VNS